Kunal Kamra’s jokes on Eknath Shinde land him in trouble; Shiv Sena workers vandalise show venue, file FIR

Comedian Kunal Kamra has found himself at the center of another major controversy following a jibe at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during a recent stand-up show. The remarks have led to significant backlash from the Shiv Sena, resulting in threats and a police complaint against Kamra. Shiv Sena workers also vandalised the hotel in Mumbai where the show was recorded.

The controversy erupted after a video from Kamra's show titled Naya Bharat went viral. In the performance, Kamra humorously addressed Shinde's decision to switch political alliances, referring to him as a 'traitor' without explicitly naming him. Kamra shared a clip from the show where he was seen singing a spoof song of Dil Toh Pagal Hai, while referring to a “leader from Thane”. An FIR has been filed against Kamra, accusing him of a conspiracy to defame Shinde.

"The acts committed by Mr. Kunal Kamra, including making statements that hurt public sentiments, utter obscene words, and make defamatory insinuations and innuendos targeting Shri Eknath Shinde, are not only offensive but also unlawful," the complaint said, seeking legal action.

Shiv Sena leader Rahul Kanal described Kamra's actions as a "pre-planned criminal conspiracy" aimed at damaging Shinde's reputation. The complaint alleges that Kamra's statements were offensive and unlawful. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena workers have staged protests in Mumbai, expressing their anger by burning pictures of the comedian.

The situation has escalated with Shiv Sena leaders making threatening statements against Kamra. Sanjay Nirupam, Shiv Sena leader, said, “We will thrash Kunal Kamra tomorrow at 11 o'clock."

MP Naresh Mhaske in a video message said, “We will make sure you cannot move freely throughout the country. We are Shiv Sainiks of the late Balasaheb Thackeray. If we start following you, you will have to leave the country."

In response, Uddhav Sena leaders have condemned the acts of vandalism and criticised the government's handling of the situation. Sanjay Raut, a Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, called Fadnavis a weak home minister and shared a video of the attack on the hotel. "Kunal Kamra is a well-known writer and stand-up comedian. Kunal composed a parody song on Maharashtra's political scenario, which irked the Shinde gang and then ransacked the studio. Devendraji, you are a weak home minister,” he said.

Aaditya Thackeray supported Kamra, asserting the truthfulness of his remarks. “Mindhe’s coward gang breaks the comedy show stage where comedian @kunalkamra88 put out a song on Eknath Mindhe, which was 100 per cent true. Only an insecure coward would react to a song by someone. By the way, law and order in the state? Another attempt to undermine the CM and Home Minister by Eknath Mindhe,” he said.

Kamra has yet to publicly address the controversy. However, he shared a photo of himself holding a copy of the Constitution, captioned "The only way forward," without further elaboration.