Bhavish Aggarwal’s ‘Kya Chal Raha Hai’ policy draws Kunal Kamra’s sarcasm: ‘Aapki scooter nahi chal rahi’

Comedian Kunal Kamra has once again taken a swipe at Ola founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal, this time over his newly introduced ‘Kya Chal Raha Hai?’ initiative.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kamra quipped:

"Bhavish Agarwal - Kya Chal Raha Hai?

Customer - Aapki scooter nahi chal rahi

Bhavish Agarwal - Kya Chal Raha Hai?"

The initiative, announced last week, requires Ola employees to send a weekly work report to Aggarwal and their managers, detailing their completed tasks in 3-5 bullet points. The directive, inspired by a similar system enforced by Elon Musk at X, sets a strict Sunday deadline for submissions.

CNBC quoted Aggarwal’s internal message: "We're starting 'Kya Chal Raha Hai?' — a simple way to share your weekly updates directly with me and your managers… Everyone has to send this, no exceptions."

Kamra’s post sparked a flurry of reactions, with many users sharing their grievances about Ola scooters.

One user wrote, “@bhash I have a ₹4,000 Ola Plus Care plan, and @OlaElectric damaged my scooter at the service center. They also refused to provide home service. Now I have to use tape and rubber to fix it. #OlaHyperService”

Another expressed frustration, “Bruhhh, I really thought @bhash was a genius… Ola bikes really suck. I’m thinking of discarding my Ola S1 Pro in the gutter.”

A third user highlighted delivery delays, wrote, “After booking an Ola S1 3rd Gen, I haven’t received any update in over a month. The delivery date remains unchanged from the booking day.”

This isn’t Kamra’s first run-in with Aggarwal. In October 2024, he had responded sarcastically to a post by the Ola CEO showcasing the company’s gigafactory, by sharing an image of Ola Electric scooters seemingly awaiting repairs — hinting at the company’s unresolved service issues.

Kamra has consistently criticized Ola over its handling of customer complaints, calling for more transparency in addressing after-sales service concerns.

Meanwhile, Ola Electric is reportedly laying off over 1,000 employees across multiple departments, including charging infrastructure, customer relations, and procurement, in an effort to cut losses.