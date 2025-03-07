scorecardresearch
Business Today
Bhavish Aggarwal’s ‘Kya Chal Raha Hai’ policy draws Kunal Kamra’s sarcasm: ‘Aapki scooter nahi chal rahi’

The initiative, announced last week, requires Ola employees to send a weekly work report to Aggarwal and their managers, detailing their completed tasks in 3-5 bullet points.

Comedian Kunal Kamra has once again taken a swipe at Ola founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal, this time over his newly introduced ‘Kya Chal Raha Hai?’ initiative.  

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kamra quipped:  
"Bhavish Agarwal - Kya Chal Raha Hai?  
Customer - Aapki scooter nahi chal rahi  
Bhavish Agarwal - Kya Chal Raha Hai?" 

The initiative, announced last week, requires Ola employees to send a weekly work report to Aggarwal and their managers, detailing their completed tasks in 3-5 bullet points. The directive, inspired by a similar system enforced by Elon Musk at X, sets a strict Sunday deadline for submissions.  

CNBC quoted Aggarwal’s internal message: "We're starting 'Kya Chal Raha Hai?' — a simple way to share your weekly updates directly with me and your managers… Everyone has to send this, no exceptions."  

Kamra’s post sparked a flurry of reactions, with many users sharing their grievances about Ola scooters.  

One user wrote, “@bhash I have a ₹4,000 Ola Plus Care plan, and @OlaElectric damaged my scooter at the service center. They also refused to provide home service. Now I have to use tape and rubber to fix it. #OlaHyperService”  

Another expressed frustration, “Bruhhh, I really thought @bhash was a genius… Ola bikes really suck. I’m thinking of discarding my Ola S1 Pro in the gutter.”  

A third user highlighted delivery delays, wrote, “After booking an Ola S1 3rd Gen, I haven’t received any update in over a month. The delivery date remains unchanged from the booking day.”

This isn’t Kamra’s first run-in with Aggarwal. In October 2024, he had responded sarcastically to a post by the Ola CEO showcasing the company’s gigafactory, by sharing an image of Ola Electric scooters seemingly awaiting repairs — hinting at the company’s unresolved service issues.  

Kamra has consistently criticized Ola over its handling of customer complaints, calling for more transparency in addressing after-sales service concerns.  

Meanwhile, Ola Electric is reportedly laying off over 1,000 employees across multiple departments, including charging infrastructure, customer relations, and procurement, in an effort to cut losses.

Published on: Mar 07, 2025, 8:58 PM IST
