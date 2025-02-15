'Normally never get into...': Amish Tripathi counters Kunal Kamra in Sati debate sparked by Ola CEO’s praise

Author Amish Tripathi and comedian Kunal Kamra locked horns on X (formally Twitter) over a comment by Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal on the controversial practice of Sati. The exchange quickly escalated into a history-versus-reform debate after Kamra called out Aggarwal, prompting Tripathi to weigh in with historical context and a call for civility.

Related Articles

The debate began when Aggarwal, who had previously been criticized by Kamra for Ola’s services, praised Tripathi’s podcast titled Sati – Fact or Fiction?

“It’s hard to find any proof of Sati but very easy to find proof of witch burning in medieval Europe. Amazing podcast,” Aggarwal wrote while reposting the video.

Raja Ram Mohan Roy fought against the practice of Sati; it was abolished in the year 1829. The last documented case of Sati in India was as recent as 1987.



Please focus on your automobiles being immobile… https://t.co/7WvVRBo01n — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) February 13, 2025

Kamra responded by highlighting Raja Ram Mohan Roy’s role in the abolition of Sati. “Raja Ram Mohan Roy fought against the practice of Sati; it was abolished in the year 1829. The last documented case of Sati in India was as recent as 1987. Please focus on your automobiles being immobile,” he said.

Tripathi, known for The Shiva Trilogy and The Ram Chandra Series, stepped in, urging Kamra to refer to the 1829 Sati Abolishment Act. “Kunal, I normally never get into twitter debates… But since you are attacking Bhavish based on a video I made, I thought it would be appropriate to clarify,” Tripathi said.

He laid out three key points from the Act:

1. Sati was not enjoined by Hinduism as an imperative duty.

2. The practice was almost non-existent.

3. Hindus themselves considered it unlawful and wicked.

Tripathi credited Padma Shri historian Meenakshi Jain and others for helping clarify the historical context. He then advised Kamra to maintain politeness in debates for a greater impact.

Kunal (@kunalkamra88 ), I normally never get into twitter debates. They generate more heat than light. But since you are attacking @bhash basis a video that I made, I thought it would be appropriate for me to clarify. I would invite you to read the 1829 Sati Abolishment Act you… https://t.co/uP14Iv30SW pic.twitter.com/UUhCdzG5cR — Amish Tripathi (@authoramish) February 14, 2025

Kamra countered by stating that Hinduism is shaped by practices rather than texts. “The practice was prevalent, and reformist women and men fought against it. Their struggles are well documented. The first documented case was in the BC era & the last one was in 1987,” Kamra wrote. He concluded by pointing out the distinction between mythology and history.

The exchange drew attention back to Tripathi’s podcast, where he discussed Sati’s misunderstood history with historian Meenakshi Jain, challenging several common myths about the practice.