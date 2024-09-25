'Kya CM ka kaam Facebook live karna hai': Eknath Shinde's sharp jibe at Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena supremo Eknath Shinde launched a frontal attack on Shiv Sena (UBT) chief and his former boss Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday.

When asked whether he would be ready for a face-off with Thackeray, Shinde said that he would be ready for it. "We have worked more, and people know," he said while speaking at the India Today Conclave in Mumbai

While attacking Thackeray, he further said that the government or state does not run from home or social media.

"They used to sit back at home and ask people not to leave home. They used to do Facebook lives and advised people not to cover their mouths," he reiterated.

Further, praising his govt, Shinde compared it to previous rulers, saying, " After our government came to power, festivals started to feel like festivals, and we have made vast developments in the infrastructure sector. We developed the metro and made Atal Setu."

Shinde had talked over the same issues earlier in August. He had said that a government works by communicating face-to-face with people. To substantiate his point further, he referred to Thackeray's term as Chief Minister of Maharashtra during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the other hand when questioned about the recent Badlapur incident, Sindhe defended the police over the custodial death of Akshay Shinde, who was accused of sexually assaulting two minor girls at a school in Badlapur town of Maharashtra's Thane. The chief minister said the officers shot him in self-defence.

"The police shot in self-defence. They had guns not for a showpiece. If he had fled, the Opposition would have criticised and said that we made him flee. The cops got injured in the encounter. We should support the police," he said.

Akshay Shinde had four wives and one of them had filed a case of unnatural sex against him and that she had called him a "monster", the chief minister said. "The woman had filed an FIR against him (Akshay Shinde). She gave a statement and said he was a monster. He had four wives. Imagine what cruelty he had meted out to them."