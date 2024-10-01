'Ladakh does not want an LG': Atishi says authorities blocked her from meeting Sonam Wangchuk

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Tuesday accused authorities of blocking her from meeting climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was detained the previous night at the Singhu border while attempting to enter the capital. Wangchuk, known for his environmental and educational contributions, had been leading a peaceful march from Ladakh to Delhi, advocating for democratic rights and Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh.

Atishi, after arriving at Bawana Police Station, criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government for arresting Wangchuk and his supporters. "The people of Ladakh are demanding democratic rights, not governance under a Lieutenant Governor. Instead of hearing them out, the government detained peaceful protestors," she said.

Though Atishi was permitted to enter the police station, she claimed she was barred from meeting Wangchuk. Reports also suggest that the Delhi Police had heavily deployed personnel around the station to prevent any escalation.

The activist’s supporters, who had accompanied him from Leh as part of the "Delhi Chalo Padyatra," were also detained and placed at various police stations around the border. The march, initiated a month ago, aimed to raise awareness about Ladakh’s demands for greater autonomy and protection under the Sixth Schedule.

This detainment has ignited concerns over the suppression of peaceful activism, with Atishi’s intervention drawing further attention to the ongoing tensions surrounding Ladakh's political rights.