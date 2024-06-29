Ladakh tragedy: Five Army personnel killed as T-72 tank sinks due to flash floods near LAC

Five Army personnel died after the tank they were travelling in sank due to flash floods near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Nyoma-Chushul area in Ladakh on June 28.

The incident happened when four jawans and one junior commissioned officer (JCO) were crossing a river in the Nyoma-Chushul area in a T-72 tank as part of a drill. However, there was a sudden increase in the water levels and the tank sank due to its impact, PTI reported.

Speaking about the incident, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed condolences to the bereaved families and said that the nation stands firm with them during this hour of grief.

Deeply saddened at the loss of lives of five of our brave Indian Army soldiers in an unfortunate accident while getting the tank across a river in Ladakh.



We will never forget exemplary service of our gallant soldiers to the nation. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved… — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 29, 2024

“On 28 Jun 2024 night, while deinducting from a military training activity, an army tank got struck in the Shyok River, near Saser Brangsa, Eastern Ladakh due to sudden increase in the water level. Rescue teams rushed to the location, however, due to high current and water levels, the rescue mission didn't succeed and the tank crew lost their lives. Indian Army regrets loss of five brave personnel while being operationally deployed in Eastern Ladakh. Rescue operations are underway,” the Indian Army said in a statement on X (formally Twitter).

Parts of Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh have been receiving heavy rainfall in the past couple of days. On June 28, landslides were reported in Shimla, Kullu and Kinnaur districts. In Shimla, several vehicles were damaged due to a landslide in the Malyana area. Roads were blocked and traffic came to a halt following landslides in Kullu and Kinnaur districts as well.

Last year, nine soldiers including a JCO lost their lives when an army truck they were travelling in, veered off the road and plunged into a deep gorge near Kiari in Leh district.