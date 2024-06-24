scorecardresearch
'Lalu and Nitish deliberately kept people poor so that...': Prashant Kishor makes sensational claim on politics in Bihar

In his criticism, Kishor alleged that Lalu Yadav and Nitish Kumar have deliberately maintained a system where people are kept in poverty and illiteracy to keep them reliant on political leaders for basic financial aid, such as a mere Rs 400 pension.

According to Kishor, this tactic ensures a loyal vote bank that is easy to manipulate during elections.

Political Strategist Prashant Kishor has launched a scathing attack on Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Yadav and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during his ongoing padayatra across Bihar. Kishor said that both leaders have deliberately perpetuated a divisive strategy to keep Bihar's population poor, illiterate, and dependent on manual labor to secure their long-term political support.

In his criticism, Kishor alleged that Lalu Yadav and Nitish Kumar have deliberately maintained a system where people are kept in poverty and illiteracy to keep them reliant on political leaders for basic financial aid, such as a mere Rs 400 pension. According to Kishor, this tactic ensures a loyal vote bank that is easy to manipulate during elections.

"Lalu Yadav and Nitish Kumar's politics in Bihar has been about dividing society," remarked Kishor during his interactions with the public. He pointed out that despite claiming to champion the cause of the poor, these leaders failed to prioritize education and employment opportunities that could uplift their electorate from poverty.

Kishor pointed out a unique type of politics in Bihar. He mentioned a deliberate strategy that keeps people reliant on minimal state benefits, instead of empowering them with education and skills. He criticized this approach for perpetuating a cycle of poverty and maintaining continued political control over a marginalized population.

"Under Lalu and Nitish's rule, Bihar has been intentionally kept illiterate and dependent on manual labor," Kishor asserted, suggesting that this strategy undermines the potential for social and economic progress in the state. He emphasized that educated and self-reliant individuals are less likely to be swayed by mere financial incentives during elections.

Published on: Jun 24, 2024, 7:48 PM IST
