Last phase of elections also 'akhri daur' for those who made tall claims: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the last phase of election will also be the last phase for those in the opposition alliance with big dreams. His comments come ahead of the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, polling for which will wrap up on June 1. The results of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 would be declared on June 4.

In an interview with ANI, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “You said the term ‘akhri daur’ (last phase), and that to me represents a few things. First, a new phase will begin for us, as indicated by the term ‘akhri daur’. Second, those who were dreaming big and ended up making tall promises, this is the ‘akhri daur’ for them too. It is not as much the last phase of the election, but also the last phase for such people.” The prime minister was responding to a question on whether he believes BJP would cross the 400-mark barrier as they had anticipated.

In my interview to @ANI, I discussed about the Lok Sabha polls and several other vital topics. Do watch. https://t.co/bDhCVA6y7b — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 28, 2024

The prime minister also said that they were confident of their performance in West Bengal where “TMC is fighting for survival”. He said that BJP will witness the maximum success in West Bengal that is currently helmed by the Mamata Banerjee government.

In the interview, PM also criticised the Congress party as well as the INDIA bloc for keeping the backward classes in the dark. He said that the “basic spirit” of the Constitution has been violated for vote banks.

He said that the SC, ST, OBC and other backward class people are being kept in the dark. “Those who call themselves well-wishers of the Dalits, Tribals, are in reality their staunch enemies...There is an imprint of the Muslim League in their manifesto...Do you want to destroy the coming generations also for the sake of vote-bank?”

