‘Law will take its own course’: Telangana DGP on Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 stampede case 

Telangana DGP Jitender said that law would take its own course in the case related to the death of a woman in a stampede here during the premiere show of the blockbuster film ‘Pushpa-2’.

Telegu superstar, Allu Arjun, is an accused in this case.

Reacting to a query during a year-end press conference on December 29, the top police officer, however, refused to elaborate much, saying the matter is sub judice.

“The case is already under investigation. The court is also looking into this. It is sub judice also. Moreover, law will take its own course. This is what I have to say. Nothing more,” Jitender said.

A 35-year-old woman died and her eight-year-old son was injured on December 4 during a stampede-like situation at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad when fans jostled to have a glimpse of the actor at the premiere of ‘Pushpa 2’ movie.

Following the incident, the city police registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under different sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station based on the complaint lodged by the deceased woman's family.

Allu Arjun was arrested on December 13 in connection with the incident and later granted interim bail by the Telangana High Court.

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun made a virtual court appearance on December 27 in connection with the recent death of a fan. The Pushpa 2 star was arrested on December 13 after a film screening for his latest movie led to a stampede in Hyderabad. Arjun has also filed a regular bail petition in the court which will come up for hearing on December 30.

The incident triggered a political controversy with Telangana CM Revanth Reddy blaming the megastar for the tragedy. Addressing the state Assembly, Reddy said that police had denied permission for any event at Sandhya Theatre due to safety concerns.

However, Allu Arjun dismissed the allegations calling them an attempt at “character assassination.”