₹1,500 crore in 24 days, and now an OTT Twist: Is Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 adding new scenes?

Pushpa 2 box-office collection: The film is rewriting box office history with unstoppable momentum. In just 24 days, the Sukumar-directed spectacle has raked in over ₹1,500 crore globally, with its Hindi version alone nearing the ₹750 crore mark.



Starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, the film’s pan-India appeal continues to dominate across regions, languages, and records.

While fans revel in its success, rumors of extended footage have sparked speculation. Reports hint at an additional 15–20 minutes being added post-Christmas, though no official word confirms whether this would hit theaters or debut exclusively on OTT platforms.

Meanwhile, its clash with Varun Dhawan's Baby John is generating chatter, as the latter struggles to keep pace with Pushpa 2's colossal figures.

As of its fourth Saturday, Pushpa 2 shows no signs of slowing down. After a slight dip on Friday, the film rebounded with an impressive 42.86% growth, earning ₹12.5 crore in a single day, as per Sacnilk.

Its regional performance has been equally formidable:

Hindi Version: ₹741.15 crore

Telugu Version: ₹322.23 crore

Tamil Version: ₹56.3 crore

Kannada & Malayalam Versions: Modest contributions rounding off the global tally.

The total domestic collection stands at ₹1,346 crore, firmly cementing Pushpa 2’s status as a global juggernaut.

Varun Dhawan’s Baby John, released on December 25, has failed to create similar magic at the box office. Over its first four days, the film managed a cumulative ₹22.77 crore—figures dwarfed by Pushpa 2’s single-day earnings. Baby John’s lukewarm reception further underscores the unmatched popularity of Allu Arjun’s charismatic Pushpa Raj.

The frenzy around Pushpa 2 hasn’t been limited to box office numbers. Whispers of extended scenes—potentially adding up to a runtime of 3 hours and 40 minutes—have fueled excitement. Fans speculate these additions may enhance an already riveting narrative, but whether they hit theaters or are reserved for OTT remains to be seen.