'No compromise on law and order': Telangana CM Revanth Reddy warns, assures full support to Telugu film industry

In a meeting with Tollywood actors and filmmakers on December 26, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy asserted that there will be “no compromise on law and order” and assured that the government stands with the Telugu film industry.

In the meeting, CM Reddy asserted that celebrities must control their fans and the industry must be responsible, ANI reported quoting sources. The meeting was held at Telangana State Police Command and Control Centre at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad.

The delegation from Tollywood was led by Telangana Film Development Corporation (FDC) chairman Dil Raju. Directors including Koratala Siva, Anil Ravipudi, K Raghavendra Rao, Prashanth Varma, Sai Rajesh and Producers like Suresh Babu, KL Narayana, Damodhar, Allu Aravind, BVSN Prasad, Chinna Babu were also present in the meeting, the ANI report added.

Earlier, on December 4, when Telegu superstar Allu Arjun attended the premiere of his mega hit film, Pushpa 2: The Rule at Sandhya Theatre, a massive crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor, due to which a chaos ensued while the actor was greeting his fans from his car. This led to an unfortunate death of a woman named Revathi and injured her child.

The superstar was arrested on December 13 by the city police in connection with Revathi’s death. However, the Telangana High Court granted him a four-week interim bail on the same day and the actor was released from a prison on December 14 morning.

The incident triggered a political controversy with Telangana CM Revanth Reddy blaming the megastar for the tragedy. Addressing the state Assembly, Reddy said that police had denied permission for any event at Sandhya Theatre due to safety concerns.

However, Allu Arjun dismissed the allegations calling them an attempt at “character assassination.”

Congress MLA threatens Allu Arjun

Meanwhile, Congress MLA R Bhoopathi Reddy threatened that Allu Arjun’s films would not be allowed to run in the state over his criticism of the CM Revanth Reddy.

The MLA from Nizamabad (Rural) said Congress was never against the cinema industry and that Congress governments had given land in Hyderabad to film personalities to help the industry take root.

The MLA said that ‘Pushpa’ is not a film that would benefit society but is the story of a smuggler.

“If you (Allu Arjun) talk about our Chief Minister, be cautious. You are from Andhra. You came here to live,” he said.

“What is your contribution to Telangana? We are issuing a 100 percent warning. Some (Osmania University) Joint Action Committee people have done something at your house. If you don’t mend your ways, we will not let your films run in Telangana,” he added.