'Leader of rare resolve, conviction': PM Modi remembers ex-Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia in letter to Tarique Rahman

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairman Tarique Rahman on the death of his mother and former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia.

The personal letter from PM Modi was handed over to Rahman by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday during a meeting in Dhaka. The meeting took place shortly after Jaishankar arrived to represent India at the veteran Bangladeshi leader's funeral held at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.

The three-time Bangladesh PM and BNP chief died on Tuesday at the age of 80 following a prolonged illness. Tarique Rahman is Khaleda Zia's eldest son and a front-runner for prime ministership in the February 12 polls.

In his letter to Rahman, Modi recalled his meeting and discussions with Zia during his Dhaka visit in 2025. He went on to call her a "leader of rare resolve and conviction", adding she made important contributions to the development of Bangladesh.

PM Modi expressed confidence that Zia's ideals will be carried forward under Rahman's leadership and will continue to serve as a "guiding light" to ensure a new beginning and the enrichment of the deep and historic partnership between India and Bangladesh.

Read PM Modi's full letter to the BNP chief here

Source: X/@ANI

Meanwhile, Rahman thanked the supporters who gathered for his mother's funeral in a heartfelt note. He also thanked the Bangladesh government officials and the dignitaries who visited Dhaka from abroad, representing their heads of state.

"In yesterday's moments of deep personal loss, I want to speak from the heart and thank the many individuals whose care and professionalism helped the country conduct itself through my mother's final farewell," he wrote on X.

He also thanked Interim Government head Muhammad Yunus and his cabinet for their help. "I also wish to thank Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, and the members of his Cabinet, for attending in person and for helping guide the day with steadiness and care during a moment of national mourning."