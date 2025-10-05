'Lighter on the wallet': CA says Bengaluru saved her Rs 1 lakh a year over Gurugram

When it comes to choosing a job, salary is often the first factor professionals consider. But as Chartered Accountant Meenal Goyal pointed out on LinkedIn on Saturday, the city you live in can make a big difference to your daily expenses, savings, and ability to take career risks.

Advertisement

Goyal shared her personal experience of living in Gurgaon and Bengaluru.

Moving to Gurgaon for work came with an immediate shock. “The first shock was rent. A decent 1BHK close to the office was ₹25,000 a month, plus maintenance and utilities,” she wrote. Eating out regularly added another ₹6,000 to ₹8,000, while cabs, groceries, and weekend plans quickly pushed her monthly expenses past ₹45,000.

Bengaluru, she said, felt lighter on the wallet. “Rent for a similar setup was closer to ₹18,000. Groceries and food were slightly cheaper, and even commuting with autos or cabs didn’t feel as draining,” Goyal said. Her monthly outflow often stayed around ₹35,000, a difference that may not look massive at first but can add up to more than ₹1 lakh over a year.

Advertisement

“For me, that difference shaped how much I could save, invest, or even take risks outside of work,” she added. “Ambition has a cost, and sometimes it depends on the city you choose to chase it.”

Goyal’s post struck a chord with many readers, who shared their own experiences and perspectives.

One comment read, “Really well explained. Cost of living changes everything, especially when you’re just starting out. Gurgaon definitely feels heavier on the pocket.” Another said, “I’ve lived in both cities too, and Bengaluru always felt more sustainable. The vibe there also makes you spend differently.”

Several readers also reflected on the broader lesson of the post. “Thoughtful post! It’s a reminder that the cost of living is also the cost of ambition. The city you choose doesn’t just shape your expenses, it shapes your capacity to build, save, and take risks,” one comment read.