'Like getting a panic attack or something': Kangana Ranaut on Jaya Bachchan's name row

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, currently in the news for her film Emergency's delayed release, has commented on the controversy involving Jaya Bachchan in Parliament. Ranaut criticised the incident, calling it "shameful" and stating that the natural differences between men and women are being viewed as discrimination.

"This is a very shameful thing that today, the beautiful differences between a man and a woman, as made by nature, is looked at as discrimination," she said in an interview with Fever FM.

She described Jaya's concerns as "petty issues" and criticised the direction feminism is taking. Kangana labelled Jaya Bachchan as "arrogant" and said such arrogance affects family bonds.

"People are simply flaring up with the name coming up like they're getting a panic attack or something. And when they say, 'My identity is taken over, I am destroyed' I just feel sad," Ranaut added.

Jaya Bachchan, actor and Rajya Sabha MP from Samajwadi Party, objected to being addressed as 'Jaya Amitabh Bachchan' by Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar, leading to heated exchanges. She stated, 'Sir, sirf Jaya Bachchan bolte to kaafi hojata.'

Meanwhile, the release of Kangana's directorial debut, Emergency, has been postponed due to controversies. In another interview, Ranaut said that she is determined to release an uncut version of the film.

"How long should we continue to live in fear? I have made this film with a lot of self-respect, which is why the censor board is unable to point out any contention. They have delayed the certification of the film. I am determined to release an uncut version of my film... that is how I will release it. I will go to court if I have to in order to release an uncut version. I can't show that Indira Gandhi died from natural causes at her residence. I can't show it," she said in a podcast with Shubhankar Mishra.

She also claimed that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) is unable to find an issue with the film. The film's approval was reportedly delayed because the CBFC members received threats.

A source close to the CBFC, however, told The Indian Express that granting approval to the film can take time because of its sensitive nature.

Emergency, a political drama about former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, stars Kangana as Indira Gandhi, Shreyas Talpade as Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Anupam Kher as Jayaprakash Narayan, Mahima Chaudhry as Pupul Jayakar, and Milind Soman as Sam Manekshaw.

A new release date has not been set.