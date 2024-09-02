Indira Gandhi biopic 'Emergency' to not release on Sept 6, Kangana says CBFC members got death threats

Amidst much controversy, the release of Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film Emergency has been postponed as of now. Ranaut, who is Lok Sabha MP from Mandi, however, remains hopeful that the film will be released within the next 10 days, India Today reported citing sources close to the BJP MP.

The new release date of her film is not yet finalised due to issues with the censor board and death threats by pro-Khalistani elements against Kangana Ranaut.

The development comes days after Kangana claimed that the film's clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) was "stopped" because its members got death threats.

"While the film had initially been cleared, certification has been halted due to numerous threats, including death threats directed at the Censor Board members," Ranaut said in a video posted on X.

Kangana further said that she is facing pressure to omit significant portions such as Indira Gandhi's assassination, Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and the Punjab riots.

"I find this situation deeply troubling and am saddened by the current state of affairs in the country," she said in her message. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) sent a legal notice to the Censor Board wherein it sought to stop the release of the film.

The notice said that the film's release could "incite communal tensions" and also stated that the Sikh community's portrayal in the movie is "unjust and negative."

A delegation of Sikh community leaders also raised concerns over the film's release in Telangana. Telangana CM Revanth Reddy assured them that his government will consider banning the release of the film in the state, pending legal consultation.

Meanwhile, a Sikh body in Jabalpur has filed a PIL at the Madhya Pradesh High Court seeking directions to ban the release of Kangana Ranaut's latest film.

The Sikh body said in its PIL that the movie is detrimental to the interest of the society, senior advocate NS Ruprah said. The petition will be heard today.