‘Emergency’ release delayed: Kangana Ranaut says she is determined to release uncut version of the film

Kangana Ranaut, whose upcoming film ‘Emergency’ is likely to be delayed due to non-clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), says that she is determined to release an uncut version of the film. She has said that the board is unable to find an issue with the film.

Related Articles

Speaking with Shubhankar Mishra on his podcast, ‘Unplugged’, Ranaut said that she has made the film with dedication. She said if there are so many problems with movies based on real-life events such as ‘Emergency’, then the film industry should continue making sappy romances.

“How long should we continue to live in fear? I have made this film with a lot of self-respect, which is why the censor board is unable to point out any contention. They have delayed the certification of the film. I am determined to release an uncut version of my film…that is how I will release it. I will go to court if I have to in order to release an uncut version. I can’t show that Indira Gandhi died from natural causes at her residence. I can’t show it,” she said.

The actor had earlier said that she was under pressure to not show the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Kangana Ranaut plays the role of the former prime minister, apart from being the director, writer and co-producer of the film.

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh High Court is scheduled to hear a plea from a Sikh body on Monday seeking to stop the release of the film 'Emergency'. On Friday, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) sent a legal notice to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to prevent the release of the film by Kangana Ranaut. The party claims that the film may incite communal tensions and spread misinformation. They allege that the trailer of the film depicts erroneous historical facts that misrepresent the Sikh community and promote hatred and social discord.