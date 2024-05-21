scorecardresearch
Business Today
Liquor policy case: Delhi High Court dismisses Manish Sisodia's bail plea

Sisodia had sought bail in cases being investigated by the CBI and ED. However, the court allowed Sisodia to continue to meet his ailing wife once a week.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed the bail petitions moved by former deputy chief minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia in liquor policy cases. Sisodia had sought bail in cases being investigated by the CBI and ED. However, the court allowed Sisodia to continue to meet his ailing wife once a week.

Sisodia has been in custody since February 26, 2023, after arrest by the CBI. Thereafter, he was arrested by the ED on March 9, 2023. This was the second bail plea moved by the AAP leader. 

The Delhi HC said that the case at hand is of "grave misuse of power". "The aim was to create a policy that is beneficial to some and kickbacks could come in," the court was quoted as saying by ANI. The court further said that corruption in this case originated with the "applicant's desire to design a policy that is beneficial to some individuals."
 

Published on: May 21, 2024, 7:36 PM IST
