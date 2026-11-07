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LK Advani turns 99 on November 8; BJP to hold special hawan at Delhi headquarters

LK Advani turns 99 on November 8; BJP to hold special hawan at Delhi headquarters

One of the most prominent figures in the BJP’s political history, Advani played a significant role in expanding the party’s organisational base and shaping its political direction over several decades

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  • Updated Nov 7, 2026 8:30 PM IST
LK Advani turns 99 on November 8; BJP to hold special hawan at Delhi headquartersVeteran leader and former Deputy Prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will organise a special hawan and puja at its national headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday, November 8, to mark the 99th birthday of veteran leader and former Deputy Prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani. The ceremony will include prayers for his long life and good health, followed by a presentation highlighting his life and political journey.

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Advani, born on November 8, 1927, will enter his 100th year on his birthday. BJP national president Nitin Nabin and Union Minister Piyush Goyal are expected to address the gathering in the presence of Advani’s daughter, Pratibha Advani, according to party sources.

The programme will conclude with the distribution of prasad after the religious ceremony and presentations celebrating the veteran leader’s contribution to Indian politics and the BJP’s growth.

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LK Advani’s Recent Health Concerns

The birthday celebrations come after a series of health-related concerns involving the 98-year-old leader. Advani was discharged from Apollo Hospitals in New Delhi on October 19 after receiving treatment for a chest infection.

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He had also been admitted to the hospital in May for age-related ailments. In 2024, he was hospitalised several times at Apollo Hospitals and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), including an admission that required intensive care in December. He was discharged on December 25, 2024.

Earlier, on October 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Advani at his Delhi residence to seek his blessings after completing 25 years as head of government. Following the meeting, Modi acknowledged Advani’s decades of public service and said his contributions had left a lasting imprint on the country’s national life.

LK Advani’s Role In BJP’s Growth

One of the most prominent figures in the BJP’s political history, Advani played a significant role in expanding the party’s organisational base and shaping its political direction over several decades.

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Born in Karachi, in present-day Pakistan, Advani moved to India during Partition in 1947. He began his political journey by joining the Bharatiya Jana Sangh in 1951, the predecessor of the BJP.

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Advani subsequently emerged as a key leader of the BJP and served as its president three times. He was also among the prominent faces of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, which played a major role in the party’s political expansion.

During the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government, Advani served as Union Home Minister and later held the position of Deputy Prime Minister from 2002 to 2004. His long political career also included several terms in Parliament.

In recognition of his contribution to public life, Advani was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, in March 2024. President Droupadi Murmu presented the award at his residence in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders.

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Published on: Nov 7, 2026 8:30 PM IST
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