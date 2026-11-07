Mekedatu Dam dispute: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay urges PM Modi to protect state's water share

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Vijay expressed concern over a recent site inspection conducted by Union government officials in connection with the proposed project. He requested the Centre to defer further administrative and technical action arising from the inspection and advise Karnataka against proceeding with the project unilaterally.

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The Tamil Nadu chief minister argued that the proposed reservoir, with a storage capacity of 67.16 thousand million cubic feet (TMC), could affect the flow of Cauvery water into Tamil Nadu and disrupt the state's monthly water deliveries. He stressed that protecting the availability of water in the Cauvery basin was essential to safeguarding Tamil Nadu’s interests, particularly those of farmers and communities dependent on the river.

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What is the Mekedatu project?

The Mekedatu project is a proposed balancing reservoir across the Cauvery river near Kanakapura in Karnataka, close to the inter-state border. Karnataka has advocated the project to meet Bengaluru’s drinking water requirements and generate hydroelectric power.

The state has maintained that the project would not adversely affect Tamil Nadu’s allocated share of Cauvery water. However, Tamil Nadu has consistently opposed the proposal, arguing that the river’s water resources have already been apportioned among the basin states and that the reservoir could affect its access to the allocated supply.

The dispute remains sensitive because the Cauvery is a crucial source of water for agriculture, drinking water and other needs across the region.

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Cauvery water dispute intensifies

Vijay’s latest intervention underscores Tamil Nadu’s position that Karnataka should not receive clearances for the project without addressing the concerns of other states sharing the river basin. The state has repeatedly argued that any infrastructure development on the Cauvery must comply with the existing water-sharing framework.

The Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal issued its final award in 2007, which was subsequently modified by the Supreme Court in its 2018 judgment. Tamil Nadu has maintained that the Mekedatu proposal must be assessed in accordance with these legal arrangements.