The figures, based on MSCI country indices measured in US dollars, indicate broad-based weakness across emerging markets.

South Korea's sharp fall masks strong annual gains

Despite October's correction, South Korea remained among the strongest performers over the preceding year, delivering a return of 70.95%.

Taiwan also recorded a substantial one-year gain of 54.83%, despite falling 8.37% in October.

China presented a different picture. Its index declined 7.17% during October and remained down 22.82% over one year, highlighting persistent weakness.

Brazil fell 12.11% in October but retained a positive annual return of 5.31%.

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KOSPI crashes 8.6%, triggers circuit breaker

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The selloff intensified on Friday as South Korea's benchmark KOSPI plunged more than 8% in early trading, triggering a circuit breaker and temporarily halting stock and derivatives trading.

The Korea Exchange activated the 20-minute trading halt at 9:03 a.m. The index subsequently traded around 4,923.47, down approximately 500 points, or 8.6%, slipping below the 5,000 mark.

Technology stocks led the decline, with Samsung Electronics tumbling 10% and SK Hynix losing 13%. Hyundai Motor declined 6.9%, while LG Energy Solution and Kia fell 4% each.

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The rout followed a sharp selloff in US technology stocks amid uncertainty over artificial intelligence and data-centre policies following Democratic gains in the US midterm elections.

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"It is time for correction, but we feel that there may be some overreaction to the outcome of the midterm election," said Jun Kwang-woo, chairman of Seoul-based Institute for Global Economics.

Jun, a former chairman of South Korea's National Pension Service, also cautioned that AI infrastructure expansion could slow amid concerns surrounding data-centre development.

How did developed markets perform?

Developed markets showed mixed performance in October. Switzerland gained 8.32%, followed by the United Kingdom at 2.25%, while Japan declined 4.18%.

In the US, the Nasdaq 100 dropped 6.65%, the S&P 500 declined 0.93%, and the Dow Jones gained 1.70%.

The figures indicate that technology-led weakness extended beyond emerging economies.

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Should investors reduce emerging-market exposure?

Emerging-market funds offer access to high-growth economies but carry currency, geopolitical and concentration risks.

For Indian investors, country-specific funds can experience sharper fluctuations than geographically diversified portfolios.

October's correction highlights why investors should examine a fund's country and sector exposure rather than relying solely on its emerging-market classification.

Developed-market funds can provide diversification, although they remain vulnerable to global corrections.

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The bottom line: South Korea's 15.57% October decline, despite a 70.95% annual gain, illustrates the volatility of emerging-market investing. Investors should review geographic concentration and investment horizons before making allocation changes.

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