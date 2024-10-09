'Local HR issue...': Tamil Nadu Minister TRB Raja on Samsung workers’ unrest

Tamil Nadu Industries Minister TRB Raja has reportedly intervened in the ongoing labor dispute at Samsung's manufacturing unit in Kancheepuram.

Mediating between the company, workers, and union representatives, he said, "Chief Minister MK Stalin has made it clear that issues concerning the workers must be resolved immediately."

He noted that direct discussions had taken place with Samsung's management, the workers on-site, and those involved in the protests.

Raja highlighted that while Samsung's senior management is open to worker concerns, challenges appear to be with the local HR team.

“There seems to be some disconnect with the HR and the management, not with Samsung itself,” he told India Today.

“The workers have positive feedback about the Korean management’s willingness to listen. But the issues with the local team are being addressed. We have communicated this to the management here, including the MD.”

Raja also addressed the role of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) in the dispute. CITU's main demand is for the formal registration of their union, which is currently under judicial review. “Until the court rules on this, we cannot proceed on that front. However, Samsung has no objections to the other requests from the workers,” he added.

Meanwhile, tensions escalated over the weekend as workers leading the protest were detained. The workers had been protesting for over 30 days, demanding better pay, improved working conditions, and recognition of their union. A police report stated that the detained workers had been involved in an altercation with a team probing an accident involving five Samsung workers near the plant.

Following the incident, the arrested individuals were presented before the Sriperumbudur Judicial Magistrate.