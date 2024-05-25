Delhi Election 2024 Voter Turnout: Total turnout at 8.94%, North East Delhi leads with 10.15% at 9 AM; Rahul, Sonia, Priyanka Gandhi among early voters

As the Lok Sabha elections phase 6 voting kicked off in 58 constituencies of 8 states/UTs, Delhi recorded a voter turnout of 8.94 percent, with the North east Delhi seat leading with the highest voting percentage of 10.15 percent until 9 AM.

North East Delhi was followed by West Delhi seat with a voter turnout of 9.72 percent and North West Delhi stood at third place with a voting percentage of 8.99 percent.

Related Articles

Check out the voting percentage of all seven constituencies of Delhi till 9 am.

Chandni Chowk: 7.83%

East Delhi: 8.82%

New Delhi: 7.04%

North east Delhi: 10.15%

North West Delhi: 8.99%

South Delhi: 8.88%

West Delhi: 9.72%

President Droupadi Murmu was among the early voters from Delhi, who showed her inked finger after casting her vote for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 at a polling booth in Delhi.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra cast her vote for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 at a polling station in Delhi.

#WATCH | Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra casts her vote for the sixth phase of #LokSabhaElections2024 at a polling station in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/wrg0wOISAw — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2024

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party MP Rahul Gandhi also cast their votes at a polling booth in Delhi.

#WATCH | Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party MP Rahul Gandhi arrive at a polling booth in Delhi to cast their votes for #LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/7vL9XULRq8 — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2024

Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal also cast her vote in Delhi. While talking to media, after casting her cote, Maliwal said, "It is a very big day for the democracy. I want to appeal to everyone, especially women to come out and cast their votes. In India, women's participation in politics is very important."