News
India
Delhi Election 2024 Voter Turnout: Total turnout at 8.94%, North East Delhi leads with 10.15% at 9 AM; Rahul, Sonia, Priyanka Gandhi among early voters

Delhi Lok Sabha Election 2024: North East Delhi was followed by West Delhi seat with a voter turnout of 9.72 percent and North West Delhi stood at third place with a voting percentage of 8.99 percent. 

Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi flaunt their inked fingers after casting votes in Delhi. Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi flaunt their inked fingers after casting votes in Delhi.

As the Lok Sabha elections phase 6 voting kicked off in 58 constituencies of 8 states/UTs, Delhi recorded a voter turnout of 8.94 percent, with the North east Delhi seat leading with the highest voting percentage of 10.15 percent until 9 AM. 

North East Delhi was followed by West Delhi seat with a voter turnout of 9.72 percent and North West Delhi stood at third place with a voting percentage of 8.99 percent. 

Check out the voting percentage of all seven constituencies of Delhi till 9 am.

  • Chandni Chowk: 7.83%
  • East Delhi: 8.82%
  • New Delhi: 7.04%
  • North east Delhi: 10.15%
  • North West Delhi: 8.99%
  • South Delhi: 8.88%
  • West Delhi: 9.72%

President Droupadi Murmu was among the early voters from Delhi, who showed her inked finger after casting her vote for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 at a polling booth in Delhi.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra cast her vote for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 at a polling station in Delhi.

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party MP Rahul Gandhi also cast their votes at a polling booth in Delhi.

Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal also cast her vote in Delhi. While talking to media, after casting her cote, Maliwal said, "It is a very big day for the democracy. I want to appeal to everyone, especially women to come out and cast their votes. In India, women's participation in politics is very important."

 

Published on: May 25, 2024, 10:42 AM IST
