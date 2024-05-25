Delhi Election 2024 Voter Turnout: Total turnout at 8.94%, North East Delhi leads with 10.15% at 9 AM; Rahul, Sonia, Priyanka Gandhi among early voters

As the Lok Sabha elections phase 6 voting kicked off in 58 constituencies of 8 states/UTs, Delhi recorded a voter turnout of 8.94 percent, with the North east Delhi seat leading with the highest voting percentage of 10.15 percent until 9 AM.
North East Delhi was followed by West Delhi seat with a voter turnout of 9.72 percent and North West Delhi stood at third place with a voting percentage of 8.99 percent.
Check out the voting percentage of all seven constituencies of Delhi till 9 am.
President Droupadi Murmu was among the early voters from Delhi, who showed her inked finger after casting her vote for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 at a polling booth in Delhi.
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra cast her vote for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 at a polling station in Delhi.
Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party MP Rahul Gandhi also cast their votes at a polling booth in Delhi.
Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal also cast her vote in Delhi. While talking to media, after casting her cote, Maliwal said, "It is a very big day for the democracy. I want to appeal to everyone, especially women to come out and cast their votes. In India, women's participation in politics is very important."
