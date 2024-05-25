Lok Sabha Elections Phase 6 Voter Turnout: Bengal leads with over 16% turnout at 9 am, Haryana sees least turnout

West Bengal recorded a voter turnout of 16.54 percent at 9 am in the sixth phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh at 12.33 percent and Jharkhand at 11.74 percent. Haryana has recorded least turnout so far.

Bihar, Delhi-NCR, Jammu & Kashmir and Haryana recorded a turnout of 9.66 percent, 8.94 percent, 8.89 percent and 8.31 percent, respectively.

The states and UTs participating in the Phase 6 of the Lok Sabha elections include eight seats in Bihar, all 10 sets in Haryana, one seat in Jammu and Kashmir, four seats in Jharkhand, seven seats in Delhi, six seats in Odisha, 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh and eight seats in West Bengal.

A total of 889 candidates are contesting from these 58 Lok Sabha constituencies. Also, the polling for Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag-Rajouri, which was adjourned during Phase 3, will also take place during Phase 6.

North East Delhi is leading in terms of turnout at 9 am.

Chandni Chowk: 7.83%

East Delhi: 8.82%

New Delhi: 7.04%

North east Delhi: 10.15%

North West Delhi: 8.99%

South Delhi: 8.88%

West Delhi: 9.72%

Various notable candidates like Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Rao Inderjit Singh, and Krishan Pal Gurjar, BJP's Maneka Gandhi, Sambit Patra, Abhijit Gangopadhyay, Manohar Lal Khattar, and Manoj Tiwari, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, and Congress leaders Deepender Singh Hooda, Raj Babbar, and Kanhaiya Kumar are contesting in this phase.

The Election Commission has instructed officials to manage any adverse effects of hot weather or rainfall in states where rainfall is expected. The votes will be counted on June 4.