Lok Sabha election 2024: Voting for phase 3 in UP, Maharashtra, 10 other states today; Gandhinagar, Baramati among seats in focus

Lok Sabha polls 2024: Voting for the third phase of Lok Sabha elections will take place today across 93 Lok Sabha constituencies in 10 states and 2 union territories. In this phase, voting will take place in 4 seats in Assam, 5 seats in Bihar, 7 seats in Chhattisgarh, 2 seats in Goa, 25 seats in Gujarat, 14 seats in Karnataka, 8 seats in Madhya Pradesh, 11 seats in Maharashtra, 10 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 4 seats in West Bengal, 2 seats in Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

Out of these constituencies, 72 are general seats, 10 are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 11 for Scheduled Tribes. In this phase, over 17 crore voters will vote to decide the fate of more than 283 Lok Sabha seats. Voting is currently underway from 7 am and will last till 6 pm.

In this phase, voting will also take place across the Betul Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh. Voting in Betul was originally scheduled to take place in the second phase on April 26 but was postponed due to the death of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Ashok Bhalavi.

During the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, the fate of many big faces is on the line including Union Home Ministers Amit Shah, Mansukh Mandaviya, Parshottam Rupala, Prahlad Joshi and SP Singh Baghel. Other prominent names whose fate is on the line are Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)'s Sunetra Pawar, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar)'s Supriya Sule, and Samajwadi Party (SP)'s Dimple Yadav.

Former Chief Ministers are also in the electoral fray in this phase of polling. In Madhya Pradesh, ex-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan is contesting from Vidisha whereas former CM Digvijaya Singh is fighting his last election from Rajgarh. Former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai is also in the fray from the Haveri Lok Sabha constituency. Late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar's sister-in-law Geetha Shivarajkumar is also contesting from Shimoga against BJP's BY Vijayendra and expelled BJP leader and former Deputy CM KS Eshwarappa.

Meanwhile, elections have been cancelled in Gujarat's Surat after BJP candidate Mukesh Dalal won from the seat uncontested after his opponents either withdrew their names or their candidature was cancelled. The polling in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag-Rajouri seat has also been rescheduled to May 25 due to connectivity and logistics-related issues.

After this, voting will take place in the fourth phase on May 13, fifth phase on May 20, sixth phase on May 25 and seventh phase on June 1. The counting of votes and declaration of Lok Sabha results will take place on June 4.