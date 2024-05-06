Lok Sabha polls phase 3: Supriya Sule vs Sunetra Pawar, Dimple Yadav vs Jaiveer Singh among big fights

Lok Sabha elections 2024: A total of 93 seats are all set to go to polls in the third phase of the ongoing general polls on May 7. Of these, the seats to watch are Gandhinagar in Gujarat, Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh, Baramati in Maharashtra as well as Guna and Rajgarh in Madhya Pradesh.

Related Articles

After the third phase is over on May 7, voting for the fourth phase will take place across 96 constituencies on May 13. The voting for the fifth, sixth and seventh phases will take place on May 20, May 25 and June 1. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

Check out the big fights in the third phase of general elections:

Gandhinagar: Home Minister Amit Shah will contest against Congress' Sonal Patel. In this election, Shah is eyeing his second term as Lok Sabha MP. In 2019, the Home Minister won the seat by securing around 9 lakh votes and a vote share of 69.67 per cent.

Guna: The constituency was a Scindia family stronghold before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. In the 2024 general elections, Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is contesting on a BJP ticket against Congress' Rao Yadavendra Singh Yadav. In the 2019 elections, BJP's Krishna Pal Singh Yadav won the seat with more than 6.14 lakh votes and a vote share of 52.11 per cent.

Mainpuri: The constituency, which comprises five Assembly segments, has been a Samajwadi Party stronghold since 1996, when Mulayam Singh Yadav won from the seat for the first time. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, sitting MP Dimple Yadav is contesting against state minister Jaiveer Singh to retain her family pocket borough.

In the 2019 general elections, Mulayam Singh Yadav won the seat by more than 5.2 lakh votes and a vote share of 53.75 per cent. Dimple Yadav won back the seat in 2022 by-election, necessitated due to Mulayam Singh Yadav's demise, by around 6.2 lakh votes and a vote share of 64.08 per cent.

Baramati: In this Pawar family stronghold, loyalty of the voters has been put to test. The Nationalist Congress Party, led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, has fielded his wife Sunetra Pawar while the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) is betting on three-time MP and Sunetra's sister-in-law Supriya Sule to get a fourth term. In the 2019 election, Supriya Sule won from the seat with more than 6.86 lakh votes and commanded a vote share of 52.63 per cent.

Rajgarh: Congress veteran and former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh will fight his last election from this seat against sitting MP Rodmal Nagar. In 2019, Nagar won from the seat for the second time by more than 8.23 lakh votes and a vote share of 65.37 per cent.