'Will fight for Bhim Mission till my last breath': Akash Anand on being sacked as Mayawati's heir

Akash Anand on Thursday said that he will continue to fight for the Bhim Mission and his society till his last breath. Anand's comment came almost a day after Mayawati sacked him as the Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) national coordinator and her political successor. While calling Mayawati a role model for the Bahujan Samaj, Anand said that it was because of her struggles that the community has gotten political strength and learnt to live with respect.

Related Articles

"Mayawati ji, you are an ideal for the entire Bahujan Samaj, crores of countrymen worship you. It is because of your struggles that today our society has got such a political power due to which the Bahujan Samaj has been able to learn to live with respect. You are our universally accepted leader. Your orders are our obedience. I will continue to fight for Bhim Mission and my society till my last breath. Jai Bhim, Jai Bharat," Anand wrote in a post in Hindi on X.

On May 7, Anand was removed as the BSP's national coordinator as Mayawati said he needed to reach "maturity" before assuming such an important role in the party. She, however, said that Akash's father Anand Kumar would continue to fulfill his responsibilities in the party. Akash Anand was removed as the BSP's national coordinator after a case was filed against him for alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

His rallies were also called off thereafter. Akash's demotion by Mayawati followed his speech on April 28, in which he called the BJP a 'government of terrorists'. In his address, he asked the people present which party had been in power at the Centre over the past 10 years.

"This government (UP) is a bulldozer government and a government of traitors. The party that leaves its youth starving and enslaves its elderly is a terrorist government. Taliban runs such a government in Afghanistan," Akash Anand said at a rally in Sitapur.