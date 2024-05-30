Lok Sabha Election Exit Poll: Date, time, where to watch exit poll 2024 predictions. All you need to know

Exit polls 2024: The exit poll for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be live on June 1 soon after the voting for the final phase ends. In the 2024 general elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA bloc under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership is eyeing a third straight term.

The opposition, on the other hand, has come together under the umbrella of the INDIA alliance to challenge the ruling party. Will the BJP form the government for the third consecutive time or the opposition stage an upset?

Lok Sabha election 2024 exit polls: Date and Time

The voting for the final phase will conclude at 6 pm on June 1 and the exit poll will be live from 6:30 pm onwards. The exit poll will be followed by counting of votes by the Election Commission on June 4.

Why are exit polls broadcast from 6:30 pm?

The exit polls are published 30 minutes after the voting gets over because the Election Commission of India (ECI) does not permit exit polls to be broadcast while the polling is still underway.

Where to watch Lok Sabha election 2024 India Today-Axis My India exit polls

Lok Sabha exit polls 2024 will be available on BusinessToday.in, indiatoday.in and aajtak.intoday.in. It will also be broadcast live on India Today and Aaj Tak.

States to watch in India Today-Axis My India exit poll

Among the key states in focus this election season are Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Punjab.

2019 Lok Sabha election exit poll predictions, result

Party India Today-Axis My India India Today E-Chunav Times Now-VMR CVOTER ABP Nielsen BJP+ 339-365 306 306 287 277 INC+ 77-108 112 132 128 130 SP-BSP+ 10-16 13 20 40 45 Others 59-79 92 84 87 90

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, BJP and its allies won 353 seats. The Congress along with its partners bagged 91 seats whereas others got 98 seats.