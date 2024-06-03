Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Date, Result time, Seats, where and when to watch; All you need to know

With the conclusion of Lok Sabha elections 2024 on June 1, India awaits the most decisive results that will come on June 4. The Election Commission will hold a press conference in Delhi on Monday, June 3, at 12:30 p.m., a day before the election results are announced on June 4.
Date and Time
The Lok Sabha elections 2024 were held across India in seven phases, finishing on June 1, 2024, when exit polls were released. The results will be announced by the Election Commission of India after counting is completed on June 4. The results are expected by the evening of June 4. If there are any delays, they will be released early on June 5.
Total Seats
As the world's largest democracy, India values representation. The lower house of Parliament, known as the Lok Sabha or the People's Parliament, has 550 seats. There are 543 parliamentary constituencies in the Lok Sabha, and representatives, elected every five years, are called Members of Parliament (MPs). They represent their constituencies in the government.
|State/Union Territory
|Seats
|Andhra Pradesh
|25
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2
|Assam
|14
|Bihar
|40
|Chhattisgarh
|11
|Goa
|2
|Gujarat
|26
|Haryana
|10
|Himachal Pradesh
|4
|Jharkhand
|14
|Karnataka
|28
|Kerala
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|29
|Maharashtra
|48
|Manipur
|2
|Meghalaya
|2
|Mizoram
|1
|Nagaland
|1
|Odisha
|21
|Punjab
|13
|Rajasthan
|25
|Sikkim
|1
|Tamil Nadu
|39
|Telangana
|17
|Tripura
|2
|Uttar Pradesh
|80
|Uttarakhand
|5
|West Bengal
|42
|Andaman & Nicobar Islands
|1
|Chandigarh
|1
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|2
|Jammu and Kashmir
|5
|Ladakh
|1
|Delhi
|7
When and Where to watch
The results of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are expected to be announced by June 4, 2024. The Election Commission of India will officially share the results. You can get live updates and results on India Today and Aaj Tak.
