scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Date, Result time, Seats, where and when to watch; All you need to know

Feedback

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Date, Result time, Seats, where and when to watch; All you need to know

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: The results are expected by the evening of June 4. If there are any delays, they will be released early on June 5.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
The results are expected by the evening of June 4. If there are any delays, they will be released early on June 5. The results are expected by the evening of June 4. If there are any delays, they will be released early on June 5.

With the conclusion of Lok Sabha elections 2024 on June 1, India awaits the most decisive results that will come on June 4. The Election Commission will hold a press conference in Delhi on Monday, June 3, at 12:30 p.m., a day before the election results are announced on June 4. 

Date and Time

The Lok Sabha elections 2024 were held across India in seven phases, finishing on June 1, 2024, when exit polls were released. The results will be announced by the Election Commission of India after counting is completed on June 4. The results are expected by the evening of June 4. If there are any delays, they will be released early on June 5.

Total Seats

 

As the world's largest democracy, India values representation. The lower house of Parliament, known as the Lok Sabha or the People's Parliament, has 550 seats. There are 543 parliamentary constituencies in the Lok Sabha, and representatives, elected every five years, are called Members of Parliament (MPs). They represent their constituencies in the government.

Total number of parliamentary constituencies
State/Union Territory Seats
Andhra Pradesh 25
Arunachal Pradesh 2
Assam 14
Bihar 40
Chhattisgarh 11
Goa 2
Gujarat 26
Haryana 10
Himachal Pradesh 4
Jharkhand 14
Karnataka 28
Kerala 20
Madhya Pradesh 29
Maharashtra 48
Manipur 2
Meghalaya 2
Mizoram 1
Nagaland 1
Odisha 21
Punjab 13
Rajasthan 25
Sikkim 1
Tamil Nadu 39
Telangana 17
Tripura 2
Uttar Pradesh 80
Uttarakhand 5
West Bengal 42
Andaman & Nicobar Islands 1
Chandigarh 1
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 2
Jammu and Kashmir 5
Ladakh 1
Delhi 7

When and Where to watch

The results of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are expected to be announced by June 4, 2024. The Election Commission of India will officially share the results. You can get live updates and results on India Today and Aaj Tak. 

Find all developments at www.businesstoday.in

Published on: Jun 03, 2024, 2:21 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement