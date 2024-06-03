Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Date, Result time, Seats, where and when to watch; All you need to know

With the conclusion of Lok Sabha elections 2024 on June 1, India awaits the most decisive results that will come on June 4. The Election Commission will hold a press conference in Delhi on Monday, June 3, at 12:30 p.m., a day before the election results are announced on June 4.

Date and Time

The Lok Sabha elections 2024 were held across India in seven phases, finishing on June 1, 2024, when exit polls were released. The results will be announced by the Election Commission of India after counting is completed on June 4. The results are expected by the evening of June 4. If there are any delays, they will be released early on June 5.

Total Seats

As the world's largest democracy, India values representation. The lower house of Parliament, known as the Lok Sabha or the People's Parliament, has 550 seats. There are 543 parliamentary constituencies in the Lok Sabha, and representatives, elected every five years, are called Members of Parliament (MPs). They represent their constituencies in the government.

Total number of parliamentary constituencies State/Union Territory Seats Andhra Pradesh 25 Arunachal Pradesh 2 Assam 14 Bihar 40 Chhattisgarh 11 Goa 2 Gujarat 26 Haryana 10 Himachal Pradesh 4 Jharkhand 14 Karnataka 28 Kerala 20 Madhya Pradesh 29 Maharashtra 48 Manipur 2 Meghalaya 2 Mizoram 1 Nagaland 1 Odisha 21 Punjab 13 Rajasthan 25 Sikkim 1 Tamil Nadu 39 Telangana 17 Tripura 2 Uttar Pradesh 80 Uttarakhand 5 West Bengal 42 Andaman & Nicobar Islands 1 Chandigarh 1 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 2 Jammu and Kashmir 5 Ladakh 1 Delhi 7

When and Where to watch

The results of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are expected to be announced by June 4, 2024. The Election Commission of India will officially share the results. You can get live updates and results on India Today and Aaj Tak.

