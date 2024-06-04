scorecardresearch
Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: PM Narendra Modi Wins from Varanasi, Full List of Winners from BJP, Congress and Samajwadi Party

Election Results 2024: Check Full List of Winners in 80 parliamentary constituencies in Uttar Pradesh

lok sabha elections 2024 sixth phase campaign pm modi rallies rahul gandhi arvind kejriwal bjp congress india bloc lok sabha elections 2024 sixth phase campaign pm modi rallies rahul gandhi arvind kejriwal bjp congress india bloc

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has won from his two-time stronghold, Varanasi, with a margin of over 1.5 lakh votes. 

Meanwhile, counting is underway and NDA and INDIA bloc comprising Samajwadi Party and Congress are seeing neck and neck battle in the counting process today. As per Election Commission website, NDA is leading in 40 seats (the BJP in 38 and the RLD in two), whereas the INDIA bloc is ahead in 39 seats (SP in 32 and Congress in seven).

In Uttar Pradesh, there are 851 candidates competing in the elections, including 771 men and 80 women. The Ghosi Lok Sabha constituency has the highest number of candidates with 28, while Kaiserganj has the lowest with 4. Major parties at play include the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Indian National Congress (INC), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and Samajwadi Party (SP).

List of winners
Constituencies Winners/ Leading
Agra Prof SP Singh Baghel
Akbarpur Devendra Singh alias Bhole Singh
Aligarh Bijendra Singh
Allahabad Ujjwal Raman Singh
Ambedkar Nagar Lalji Verma
Amethi Kishori Lal Sharma
Amroha Kunwar Danish Ali
Aonla  
Azamgarh Dharmendra Yadav
Badaun Durvijay Singh Shakya
Baghpat Dr. Rajkumar Sangwan
Bahraich Anand Kumar
Ballia Sanatan Pandey
Banda Krishna Devi Shivshanker Patel
Bansgaon Kamlesh Paswan
Barabanki Tanuj Punia
Bareilly Chhatra Pal Singh Gangwar
Basti Ram Prasad Chaudhary
Bhadohi Dr. Vinod Kumar Bind
Bijnor Chandan Chauhan
Bulandshahr Dr. Bhola Singh
Chandauli Birendra Singh
Deoria Shashank Mani
Dhaurahra Anand Bhadauriya
Domariyaganj Jagdambika Pal
Etah Devesh Shakya
Etawah Jitendra Kumar Dohare
Faizabad Awadhesh Prasad
Farrukhabad Dr. Naval Kishor Shakya
Fatehpur Naresh Chandra Uttam Patel
Fatehpur Sikri Rajkumar Chahar
Firozabad Akshaya Yadav
Gautam Buddha Nagar Dr. Mahesh Sharma
Ghaziabad Atul Garg
Ghazipur Afzal Ansari
Ghosi  Rajeev Rai
Gonda Kirtivardhan Singh
Gorakhpur Ravindra Shukla alias Ravi Kishan
Hamirpur Kunwar Pushpendra Singh Chandel
Hardoi Jai Prakash
Hathras Anoop Pradhan Balmiki
Jalaun  Narayan Das Ahirwar
Jaunpur Babu Singh Kushwaha
Jhansi  Anurag Sharma
Kairana Iqra Choudhary
Kaiserganj Karan Bhushan Singh
Kannauj Akhilesh Yadav
Kanpur Ramesh Awasthi
Kaushambi  Pushpendra Saroj
Kheri Utkarsh Verma
Kushinagar Vijay Kumar Dubey
Lalganj Daroga Prasad Saroj
Lucknow Rajnath Singh
Machhlishahr Priya Saroj
Maharajganj Pankaj Chaudhury
Mainpuri Dimple Yadav
Mathura Hemamalini Dharmendra Deol
Meerut Arun Govil
Mirzapur Anupriya Patel
Misrikh  Ashok Kumar Rawat
Mohanlalganj R.K. Chaudhary
Moradabad Ruchi Vira
Muzaffarnagar Harendra Singh Malik
Nagina Chandrashekhar
Phulpur Praveen Patel
Pilibhit Jitin Prasada
Pratapgarh Shiv Pal Singh Patel
Raebareli Rahul Gandhi
Rampur Mohibbullah
Robertsganj Chhotelal
Saharanpur Imran Masood
Salempur Ravindar Kushwaha
Sambhal Zia Ur Rehman
Sant Kabir Nagar  Laxmikant Pappu Nishad
Shahjahanpur Arun Kumar Sagar
Shravasti  
Sitapur Rakesh Rathor
Sultanpur Rambhual Nishad
Unnao Swami Sachchidanand Hari Sakshi
Varanasi PM Narendra Modi
   
   

According to the India Today-Axis My India exit poll, the BJP is expected to win 64 to 67 seats. The Samajwadi Party is likely to win 7 to 9 seats, and their ally Congress is predicted to get 1 to 3 seats. The exit poll also projects that the BJP will receive 46% of the vote share, the Samajwadi Party 30%, Congress 9%, and the Bahujan Samaj Party 8%.

Published on: Jun 04, 2024, 1:06 PM IST
