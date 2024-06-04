Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: PM Narendra Modi Wins from Varanasi, Full List of Winners from BJP, Congress and Samajwadi Party

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has won from his two-time stronghold, Varanasi, with a margin of over 1.5 lakh votes.

Meanwhile, counting is underway and NDA and INDIA bloc comprising Samajwadi Party and Congress are seeing neck and neck battle in the counting process today. As per Election Commission website, NDA is leading in 40 seats (the BJP in 38 and the RLD in two), whereas the INDIA bloc is ahead in 39 seats (SP in 32 and Congress in seven).

In Uttar Pradesh, there are 851 candidates competing in the elections, including 771 men and 80 women. The Ghosi Lok Sabha constituency has the highest number of candidates with 28, while Kaiserganj has the lowest with 4. Major parties at play include the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Indian National Congress (INC), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and Samajwadi Party (SP).

List of winners Constituencies Winners/ Leading Agra Prof SP Singh Baghel Akbarpur Devendra Singh alias Bhole Singh Aligarh Bijendra Singh Allahabad Ujjwal Raman Singh Ambedkar Nagar Lalji Verma Amethi Kishori Lal Sharma Amroha Kunwar Danish Ali Aonla Azamgarh Dharmendra Yadav Badaun Durvijay Singh Shakya Baghpat Dr. Rajkumar Sangwan Bahraich Anand Kumar Ballia Sanatan Pandey Banda Krishna Devi Shivshanker Patel Bansgaon Kamlesh Paswan Barabanki Tanuj Punia Bareilly Chhatra Pal Singh Gangwar Basti Ram Prasad Chaudhary Bhadohi Dr. Vinod Kumar Bind Bijnor Chandan Chauhan Bulandshahr Dr. Bhola Singh Chandauli Birendra Singh Deoria Shashank Mani Dhaurahra Anand Bhadauriya Domariyaganj Jagdambika Pal Etah Devesh Shakya Etawah Jitendra Kumar Dohare Faizabad Awadhesh Prasad Farrukhabad Dr. Naval Kishor Shakya Fatehpur Naresh Chandra Uttam Patel Fatehpur Sikri Rajkumar Chahar Firozabad Akshaya Yadav Gautam Buddha Nagar Dr. Mahesh Sharma Ghaziabad Atul Garg Ghazipur Afzal Ansari Ghosi Rajeev Rai Gonda Kirtivardhan Singh Gorakhpur Ravindra Shukla alias Ravi Kishan Hamirpur Kunwar Pushpendra Singh Chandel Hardoi Jai Prakash Hathras Anoop Pradhan Balmiki Jalaun Narayan Das Ahirwar Jaunpur Babu Singh Kushwaha Jhansi Anurag Sharma Kairana Iqra Choudhary Kaiserganj Karan Bhushan Singh Kannauj Akhilesh Yadav Kanpur Ramesh Awasthi Kaushambi Pushpendra Saroj Kheri Utkarsh Verma Kushinagar Vijay Kumar Dubey Lalganj Daroga Prasad Saroj Lucknow Rajnath Singh Machhlishahr Priya Saroj Maharajganj Pankaj Chaudhury Mainpuri Dimple Yadav Mathura Hemamalini Dharmendra Deol Meerut Arun Govil Mirzapur Anupriya Patel Misrikh Ashok Kumar Rawat Mohanlalganj R.K. Chaudhary Moradabad Ruchi Vira Muzaffarnagar Harendra Singh Malik Nagina Chandrashekhar Phulpur Praveen Patel Pilibhit Jitin Prasada Pratapgarh Shiv Pal Singh Patel Raebareli Rahul Gandhi Rampur Mohibbullah Robertsganj Chhotelal Saharanpur Imran Masood Salempur Ravindar Kushwaha Sambhal Zia Ur Rehman Sant Kabir Nagar Laxmikant Pappu Nishad Shahjahanpur Arun Kumar Sagar Shravasti Sitapur Rakesh Rathor Sultanpur Rambhual Nishad Unnao Swami Sachchidanand Hari Sakshi Varanasi PM Narendra Modi

According to the India Today-Axis My India exit poll, the BJP is expected to win 64 to 67 seats. The Samajwadi Party is likely to win 7 to 9 seats, and their ally Congress is predicted to get 1 to 3 seats. The exit poll also projects that the BJP will receive 46% of the vote share, the Samajwadi Party 30%, Congress 9%, and the Bahujan Samaj Party 8%.