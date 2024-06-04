Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: PM Narendra Modi Wins from Varanasi, Full List of Winners from BJP, Congress and Samajwadi Party

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has won from his two-time stronghold, Varanasi, with a margin of over 1.5 lakh votes.
Meanwhile, counting is underway and NDA and INDIA bloc comprising Samajwadi Party and Congress are seeing neck and neck battle in the counting process today. As per Election Commission website, NDA is leading in 40 seats (the BJP in 38 and the RLD in two), whereas the INDIA bloc is ahead in 39 seats (SP in 32 and Congress in seven).
In Uttar Pradesh, there are 851 candidates competing in the elections, including 771 men and 80 women. The Ghosi Lok Sabha constituency has the highest number of candidates with 28, while Kaiserganj has the lowest with 4. Major parties at play include the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Indian National Congress (INC), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and Samajwadi Party (SP).
|Constituencies
|Winners/ Leading
|Agra
|Prof SP Singh Baghel
|Akbarpur
|Devendra Singh alias Bhole Singh
|Aligarh
|Bijendra Singh
|Allahabad
|Ujjwal Raman Singh
|Ambedkar Nagar
|Lalji Verma
|Amethi
|Kishori Lal Sharma
|Amroha
|Kunwar Danish Ali
|Aonla
|Azamgarh
|Dharmendra Yadav
|Badaun
|Durvijay Singh Shakya
|Baghpat
|Dr. Rajkumar Sangwan
|Bahraich
|Anand Kumar
|Ballia
|Sanatan Pandey
|Banda
|Krishna Devi Shivshanker Patel
|Bansgaon
|Kamlesh Paswan
|Barabanki
|Tanuj Punia
|Bareilly
|Chhatra Pal Singh Gangwar
|Basti
|Ram Prasad Chaudhary
|Bhadohi
|Dr. Vinod Kumar Bind
|Bijnor
|Chandan Chauhan
|Bulandshahr
|Dr. Bhola Singh
|Chandauli
|Birendra Singh
|Deoria
|Shashank Mani
|Dhaurahra
|Anand Bhadauriya
|Domariyaganj
|Jagdambika Pal
|Etah
|Devesh Shakya
|Etawah
|Jitendra Kumar Dohare
|Faizabad
|Awadhesh Prasad
|Farrukhabad
|Dr. Naval Kishor Shakya
|Fatehpur
|Naresh Chandra Uttam Patel
|Fatehpur Sikri
|Rajkumar Chahar
|Firozabad
|Akshaya Yadav
|Gautam Buddha Nagar
|Dr. Mahesh Sharma
|Ghaziabad
|Atul Garg
|Ghazipur
|Afzal Ansari
|Ghosi
|Rajeev Rai
|Gonda
|Kirtivardhan Singh
|Gorakhpur
|Ravindra Shukla alias Ravi Kishan
|Hamirpur
|Kunwar Pushpendra Singh Chandel
|Hardoi
|Jai Prakash
|Hathras
|Anoop Pradhan Balmiki
|Jalaun
|Narayan Das Ahirwar
|Jaunpur
|Babu Singh Kushwaha
|Jhansi
|Anurag Sharma
|Kairana
|Iqra Choudhary
|Kaiserganj
|Karan Bhushan Singh
|Kannauj
|Akhilesh Yadav
|Kanpur
|Ramesh Awasthi
|Kaushambi
|Pushpendra Saroj
|Kheri
|Utkarsh Verma
|Kushinagar
|Vijay Kumar Dubey
|Lalganj
|Daroga Prasad Saroj
|Lucknow
|Rajnath Singh
|Machhlishahr
|Priya Saroj
|Maharajganj
|Pankaj Chaudhury
|Mainpuri
|Dimple Yadav
|Mathura
|Hemamalini Dharmendra Deol
|Meerut
|Arun Govil
|Mirzapur
|Anupriya Patel
|Misrikh
|Ashok Kumar Rawat
|Mohanlalganj
|R.K. Chaudhary
|Moradabad
|Ruchi Vira
|Muzaffarnagar
|Harendra Singh Malik
|Nagina
|Chandrashekhar
|Phulpur
|Praveen Patel
|Pilibhit
|Jitin Prasada
|Pratapgarh
|Shiv Pal Singh Patel
|Raebareli
|Rahul Gandhi
|Rampur
|Mohibbullah
|Robertsganj
|Chhotelal
|Saharanpur
|Imran Masood
|Salempur
|Ravindar Kushwaha
|Sambhal
|Zia Ur Rehman
|Sant Kabir Nagar
|Laxmikant Pappu Nishad
|Shahjahanpur
|Arun Kumar Sagar
|Shravasti
|Sitapur
|Rakesh Rathor
|Sultanpur
|Rambhual Nishad
|Unnao
|Swami Sachchidanand Hari Sakshi
|Varanasi
|PM Narendra Modi
According to the India Today-Axis My India exit poll, the BJP is expected to win 64 to 67 seats. The Samajwadi Party is likely to win 7 to 9 seats, and their ally Congress is predicted to get 1 to 3 seats. The exit poll also projects that the BJP will receive 46% of the vote share, the Samajwadi Party 30%, Congress 9%, and the Bahujan Samaj Party 8%.
