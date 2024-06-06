NDA meeting: LS speaker post to cabinet berths, here's what each NDA ally is eyeing in Modi govt 3.0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) parties to chalk out the details of government formation apart from deliberating on the Lok Sabha Election Results 2024.From the BJP, Amit Shah, JP Nadda and Rajnath Singh were present in the meeting.

NDA partners, including Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu, Janata Dal (United) supremo and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy, Shiv Sena head and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, as well as Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan were also present during this meeting.

In the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the BJP failed to get to the majority mark on its own. The saffron party got 240 seats and was pushed by its allies including TDP, JDU and Shiv Sena to the 293 mark. Even though the President is yet to formally invite the NDA for government formation, BJP's allies have started demanding their share of the pie in the new government.

Here's what BJP's partners are looking to get in NDA 3.0: