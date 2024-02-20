Lok Sabha elections 2024: Akhilesh Yadav gives 17 seats to Congress party in hope of alliance, say sources

Lok Sabha elections news: Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party supremo and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, on Monday offered 17 Lok Sabha seats to Congress in the country's most populous in a last bid to forge an alliance with the grand old party ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls 2024, India Today TV reported citing sources aware of the matter.
The development came after the former Uttar Pradesh CM told reporters that he would join the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on Tuesday only if a decision is taken on seat-sharing. Yadav said that lists are coming in from both sides.
"Discussions are ongoing. Lists are coming from both sides. Once the seat allocation is finalised, the Samajwadi Party will join the Congress' Nyay Yatra," Akhilesh Yadav said.
Samajwadi Party-Congress seat-sharing talks
Negotiations regarding seat-sharing are ongoing between Yadav, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Mallikarjun Kharge but a deal has not been finalised yet.
Sources within the Samajwadi Party told India Today TV that the number and names of seats have already been decided but Rahul Gandhi is adamant on certain seats, which is causing delay in finalising the alliance.
The Congress party has given a list of 28 seats to the Samajwadi Party, of which 10 have a large Muslim population. They further said that Congress wants to field its candidates on seats like Moradabad and Ballia, two of which are considered Samajwadi Party strongholds.
The grand old party wants the Ballia seat for state president Ajay Rai. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Samajwadi Party won the Moradabad seat whereas the BJP won the Ballia seat. In Moradabad's mayoral election. the Congress lost by a few thousand votes.
Samajwadi Party candidate list in UP
The party on Monday announced 11 more candidates for Lok Sabha elections. Earlier on January 30, SP released the first list of candidates for 16 Lok Sabha seats.
Muzaffarnagar: Harendra Malik
Ghazipur: Gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari's brother Afzal Ansari
Shahjahanpur: Rajesh Kashyap
Hardoi: Usha Verma
Misrikh: Rampal Rajvanshi
Mohanlalganj: RK Chaudhary
Pratapgarh: SP Singh Baghel
Bahraich: Ramesh Gautam
Gonda: Shreya Verma
Chandauli: Virendra Singh
Amla: Neeraj
Sambhal: Shafiqur Rahman Barq
Firozabad: Akshay Yadav
Mainpuri: Dimple Yadav
Eta: Devesh Shakya
Budaun: Dharmendra Yadav
Khiri: Utkarsh Verma
Dhaurahra: Anand Bhadauria
Unnao: Anu Tandon
Lucknow: Ravidas Mehrotra
Farukhabad: Naval Kishore Shakya
Akbarpur: Rajaram Pal
Banda: Shivshankar Singh Patel
Faizabad: Avdesh Prasad
Ambedkar Nagar: Lalji verma
Basti: Ram Prasad Choudhary
Gorakhpur: Kajal Nishad
