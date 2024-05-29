Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Amit Shah predicts 24-30 seats for BJP in Bengal, 10 in Telangana

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that he is confident of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) making significant strides in the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Shah said that the BJP is expected to create ripples in West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The Home Minister said in a recent interview that the saffron party is likely to score between 24 and 30 seats out of 42 constituencies in West Bengal. He also mentioned that in Odisha, the BJP is eyeing 17 out of 21 Lok Sabha seats and 75 out of 147 assembly seats.

"We will take a significant lead in Bengal too. We may win between 24 and 30 seats. In Odisha, our target is 17 Lok Sabha seats and 75 Assembly seats," Shah said in an interview with NDTV.

He was also optimistic about the BJP's electoral fortunes in the southern states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. "In Telangana, we will win around 10 seats. As for Andhra Pradesh, our alliance government is going to form the government and NDA will win a big chunk of Lok Sabha seats too," he added.

He also claimed that the BJP will emerge as the biggest party in eastern states like West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, and Odisha. "And in the five states of the South, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, we will win the biggest party among all states," Shah added.

Current situation in Odisha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh

Voting for the general elections as assembly polls took place simultaneously in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Odisha. In Odisha, Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is seeking another term and the BJP is giving a tough fight to cause an upset in the state.

In case of Andhra Pradesh, the BJP has entered a pre-poll alliance with the Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena. The BJP, backed by its allies, has stood its ground against the ruling YSR Congress, led by chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The BJP faced an uphill battle from the ruling Congress in Telangana, despite fielding firebrand candidates like Madhavi Latha and Bandi Sanjay Kumar from key constituencies like Hyderabad and Karimnagar.

Lok Sabha elections 2024

A total of 57 constituencies are going to polls in the final phase of the election on Saturday. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.