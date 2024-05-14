Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP candidate and Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut files nomination from Mandi

Kangana Ranaut, the BJP candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha seat, officially filed her nomination papers for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday. Accompanied by her mother and sister, the Bollywood star, who has ventured into politics, expressed gratitude towards the people of Mandi for their support in her political journey.

Attributing her decision to enter politics to the affection and backing of the Mandi residents, Kangana Ranaut emphasised her aspiration to leave a lasting impact in the political landscape, something which will be similar to her achievements in the film industry.

Expressing her happiness about filing the nomination, Kangana wrote on X, "Today filed nomination as Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Mandi Parliamentary Constituency.I am overwhelmed by the love and trust of the people of Mandi Lok Sabha constituency. I am grateful to the respected Prime Minister Mr. @narendramodi ji, the Honorable National President Mr. @JPNadda ji, the Honorable Home Minister Mr. @AmitShah ji, the Leader of the Opposition Mr. @jairamthakurbjp ji, the State President Mr. @rajeevbindal ji and all the dignitaries of the party for giving me the opportunity to serve the people of Mandi. I have full faith that the country will once again get a historic mandate to make Modi ji the Prime Minister."

Supporting her daughter's political aspirations, Kangana's mother, Asha Ranaut, expressed confidence in her victory, highlighting Kangana's past contributions and her commitment to serving the public.

Her sister, Rangoli Ranaut, present during the nomination filing, conveyed her best wishes for Kangana's new political journey, noting the overwhelming support shown by the public.

After completing the nomination process, Kangana expressed her pride in contesting from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat, reflecting on her successful journey in Bollywood and her optimistic outlook towards achieving success in politics.

"The people of Mandi and their love for me have brought me here. Women in our country are making a mark in every field but incidents of feticide in Mandi were high a few years ago. Today, the women from Mandi are in the Army, the field of education and politics," she said in an interview.

Regarding the Congress party, Kangana expressed concerns about what she termed as its "anti-national mentality."

The decision to field Kangana from Mandi, historically a Congress stronghold in the state, adds noticeable twist to the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. In her debut bid for a seat in the Lower House, she faces a Congress' Vikramaditya Singh, son of the late former chief minister Virbhadra Singh.

With polling in Himachal scheduled for June 1, the elections will not only determine Lok Sabha representatives for four seats but also fill six assembly seats left vacant due to the resignation and defection of dissident Congress legislators.

