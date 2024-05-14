Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prashant Kishor predicts 6-9 seats for BJP in Telangana, third term for Modi

Political strategist Prashant Kishor sees a close contest between Congress and the BJP in Telangana, which voted in the fourth phase on May 13. "Both the parties can win half-half seats," he said in an interview with Telangana-based RTV. Kishor said either side - BJP and Congress - can win two seats more or less.

Telangana has 17 Lok Sabha seats. In 2019, the saffron party stunned almost everyone by winning 4 seats with nearly 20 per cent vote share. The southern state has been a stronghold of the BRS of K Chandrashekhar Rao. However, after losing badly in the assembly elections, the BRS is seen as a weakened force in the parliamentary elections, leaving space for the BJP and Congress.

"I will keep the 6-9 range. I don't usually give numbers. But in Telangana, you can keep BJP and Congress in the 6-9 range," the strategist, who has worked with many regional parties in the past, said.

When asked about the BRS, Kishor said: "They are not seen as a big player in the Lok Sabha elections. Here, the fight is between the BJP and Congress. Both parties can win 6-9 seats," he said.

The BRS had won 9 of 17 Lok Sabha seats with nearly 42 per cent vote share in 2019. However, in the assembly elections held in November 2023, the BRS suffered a humiliating defeat and could secure just 39 of 119 seats. The Congress under the leadership of Revanth Reddy won 64 seats, with a surge of 10 per cent in vote share to 39.40 per cent.

Prashant Kishor's Prediction for BJP in 2024

During the interview, Kishor also predicted the return of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the third term. He said the BJP is likely to maintain its current strength of 300 seats and he does not see any meaningful decline in its seats in the North and West. The political strategist said those saying the BJP won't cross 200 seats should tell whether the saffron party is losing.

"After all commentaries and debates, I don't see any meaningful decline in the BJP's seats in North and West. In the South and East, the BJP's vote share and seats will increase. If you add this, what BJP has today about 300 seats, I don't see any major change in that - positively and negatively."

Kishor said that the BJP won't get 400 seats, but that does not mean that it will come down to 200. For that to happen, he said, the BJP will have to lose 100 seats in North and West. "Those making such comments that BJP won't cross 200, they should tell - where BJP is losing these 100 seats."

Telangana Voter Turnout

Telangana recorded a 64.93 per cent voter turnout in the elections for 17 parliamentary seats on Monday. Bhongir witnessed the highest turnout at 76.47 per cent while Hyderabad, where BJP's Madhavi Latha is taking on Asaduddin Owaisi, logged 46.08 per cent.