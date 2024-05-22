scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
'BJP will win 305 seats; India doing a lot better,' predicts US political scientist Ian Bremmer

Feedback

'BJP will win 305 seats; India doing a lot better,' predicts US political scientist Ian Bremmer

Ian Bremmer, founder and President of political risk research and consulting firm Eurasia Group, said India was an economy that had underperformed for a long time but was now doing a lot better.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
US political scientist Ian Bremmer on Lok Sabha Elections 2024 US political scientist Ian Bremmer on Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: US political scientist Ian Bremmer on Wednesday predicted 305 seats for the BJP in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. "Prediction for elections for Eurasia group is 305±10 seats," he said while speaking to the news agency ANI. "Really not much of a change from what we saw 5 years ago."       

Related Articles

Bremmer, founder and President of political risk research and consulting firm Eurasia Group, said India was an economy that had underperformed for a long time but was now doing a lot better. "This is also a country that was very inward-focused for a long time, but this region is now becoming much more of a global leader."

Ian Bremmer's prediction was somewhat in line with what political strategist Prashant Kishor predicted for the BJP on Tuesday. In an interview with India Today's News Director Rahul Kanwal, Kishor said that the BJP won't go down below 270 seats and most likely win 300-plus seats. 

    

Published on: May 22, 2024, 7:06 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement