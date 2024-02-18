Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress invites Mayawati-led BSP to join INDIA bloc, says...

Avinash Pande, Congress' Uttar Pradesh in-charge, stated on Sunday that the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc's doors are open for the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) to join the united fight against the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

However, BSP's Mayawati has declared her intention to go it alone. The Congress-SP combine is in talks with small parties in Uttar Pradesh to join the INDIA bloc.

"Some of them are joining unconditionally and some have expectations and therefore it is taking a little time (for finalising the seat-sharing in UP) but everything will be sorted out by the end of this month," Pande was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Pande expressed confidence that all would be sorted by the end of this month. Despite the exit of Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) from the INDIA bloc, Pande remains hopeful about the opposition bloc drawing support from western Uttar Pradesh.

Pande further called RLD's exit from the INDIA bloc as "very unfortunate" but exuded confidence that with the yatra also going through western UP later this month.

"Whatever discussion we've had so far, definitely there will be some changes now to realign the whole thing and that is why it is taking some time but very soon we will come out jointly with the list of candidates," he noted.

He also mentioned that Sonia Gandhi's decision not to contest the Lok Sabha elections has not changed her role as a pillar of the party. On seat-sharing talks with the Samajwadi Party (SP) led by former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav, he said it is in progress.

"When you go into a coalition, you have to negotiate and rationalise who will be the best candidate who will give proper fight to the BJP. So, we are analysing that and I am very much hopeful that very shortly the seat-sharing formula will be finalised," he said.

Pande further stated that Congress workers and leaders wish for a member of the Gandhi family to contest from Amethi and Raebareli. He added that INDIA bloc partners have shown willingness to join the yatra in Uttar Pradesh at various places.

On Yadav previously saying that SP will give 11 seats to the Congress, Avinash Pande said, "So far, no numbers have been finalised. We are wholeheartedly supporting SP and Akhilesh ji... Congress feels it can confidently give a good fight and win on certain seats. Only there are some confusions which will be cleared."

The Congress yatra entered Uttar Pradesh on Friday and will traverse through the state before entering Rajasthan. The yatra is expected to leave Uttar Pradesh on the night of February 25.

(With PTI inputs)

