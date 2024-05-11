'Congress won't even win 50 seats': PM Modi ups Lok Sabha poll ante in Odisha

At an election rally in Phulbani, Odisha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Congress won't win even 50 seats, will not get opposition party status after polls".



The PM had earlier said the state felt disconnected with the ruling BJD government, asserting the people of Odisha now have a "deep emotional connection" with the BJP.



He said they have made up their mind to ensure lotus blooms in the state.

The PM is on a two-day poll campaign tour of Odisha and will be addressing three rallies in the state. Lok Sabha and assembly elections are being held simultaneously in Odisha.

The PM said he has never witnessed such enthusiasm and passion among the people. Even during the era of rajas and maharajas, there was some connect between the rulers and the common man. This is grossly lacking now in Odisha, Modi said.

Asked about the BJP's efforts for a pre-poll alliance with the BJD, Modi said: "We get the support (of BJD) in Parliament on some issues. However, we have been opposing them in the state assembly."

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh in counter accused the BJP and the BJD of being "in cahoots" with each other.

Attacking the BJPand the BJD, Ramesh said the Odisha party has bailed out the Modi government on a number of occasions in Parliament. "Na-veen and Na-rendra are two sides of the same coin. Why is the PM lying about his party's 'relationship status' with the BJD?" Ramesh said in a statement which he shared on X.