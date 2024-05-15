Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Now, Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh's mother files nomination from Bihar's Karakat

Pratima Devi, the mother of Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh, filed a nomination for the Karakat Lok Sabha seat, where her singer son is contesting as an Independent. Speculations are rife that Pratima Devi entered the fray as her son, a BJP member, might face disciplinary action by the party if he does not withdraw from the contest.

Pawan Singh's mother filed the nomination on Tuesday as an Independent. She will be up against former Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha and Left's Raja Ram Singh Kushwaha. Upendra Kushwaha is the NDA candidate in Karakat.

The BJP had earlier fielded Pawan Singh from West Bengal's Asansol. However, he withdrew his candidature after a controversy over some of his 'indecent' songs. Sources told news agency PTI that Singh has been advised by senior party leaders not to contest against the NDA candidate.

Singh, who filed his nomination papers on May 9, is understood to have lobbied with opposition parties like the RJD for a Lok Sabha ticket from Bihar before deciding to fight as an Independent candidate.

The RJD-led Mahagathbandhan has fielded CPI(M-L) Liberation's Rajaram Singh in the seat, which will go to the polls on June 1.

(With inputs from PTI)