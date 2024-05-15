scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Now, Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh's mother files nomination from Bihar's Karakat

Feedback

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Now, Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh's mother files nomination from Bihar's Karakat

Pawan Singh's mother filed the nomination on Tuesday as an Independent. She will be up against former Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha and Left's Raja Ram Singh Kushwaha. Upendra Kushwaha is the NDA candidate in Karakat.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
The BJP had fielded Pawan Singh from West Bengal's Asansol. The BJP had fielded Pawan Singh from West Bengal's Asansol.

Pratima Devi, the mother of Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh, filed a nomination for the Karakat Lok Sabha seat, where her singer son is contesting as an Independent. Speculations are rife that Pratima Devi entered the fray as her son, a BJP member, might face disciplinary action by the party if he does not withdraw from the contest. 

Related Articles

Pawan Singh's mother filed the nomination on Tuesday as an Independent. She will be up against former Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha and Left's Raja Ram Singh Kushwaha. Upendra Kushwaha is the NDA candidate in Karakat.

The BJP had earlier fielded Pawan Singh from West Bengal's Asansol. However, he withdrew his candidature after a controversy over some of his 'indecent' songs. Sources told news agency PTI that Singh has been advised by senior party leaders not to contest against the NDA candidate. 

Singh, who filed his nomination papers on May 9, is understood to have lobbied with opposition parties like the RJD for a Lok Sabha ticket from Bihar before deciding to fight as an Independent candidate. 

The RJD-led Mahagathbandhan has fielded CPI(M-L) Liberation's Rajaram Singh in the seat, which will go to the polls on June 1.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: May 15, 2024, 12:32 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement