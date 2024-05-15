Prashant Kishor: 'BJP will be in the 300 range, don't see any meaningful decline in North, West'

Political analyst Prashant Kishor said in a recent interview that the Bharatiya Janata Party will get seats in the 300 range in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024. He added that no meaningful decline is likely in the saffron party's tally in the general elections.

"After all commentaries and debates, I don't see any meaningful decline in the BJP's seats in North and West. In the South and East, the BJP's vote share and seats will increase. If you add this, what BJP has today about 300 seats, I don't see any major change in that - positively and negatively," Kishor said in an interview with RTV.

Kishor predicted minimal losses for the BJP in North and West as well as gains in West Bengal, Odisha, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. He further explained that the BJP-led NDA has a massive advantage in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls. Kishor said that he has not seen anything on the ground which hints at the likelihood of a startling result.

"At the same time, I have been saying this for the last several months that those people who feel that there is no opposition in Bihar, everything is only Modi and in the name of Modi, some party will get get 400 seats. But it is not possible that anyone will get 400 seats," Kishor noted.

He added that in India, the opposition is not weak but the parties contesting against the BJP seem so. He also said that the BJP cannot win 400 seats and that it is just a slogan given to party workers, adding that this is a psychological game.

"Look at Modiji, when he said for the first time in Parliament that the BJP will cross 370 seats and the NDA 400. After that, for many months till the elections started, everyone was busy in saying that BJP is getting or not getting 400 seats. No one is even asking whether you are winning or losing."

He added that while the BJP would not get 400 seats, it does not mean that the saffron party would fall to 200 seats. Kishor explained for this to happen, the BJP will have to lose 100 seats in North and West.