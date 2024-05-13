Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi holds mega roadshow in Varanasi, to file nomination tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a mega roadshow in Varanasi, a day before filing his nomination from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat. PM Modi started the six-kilometre-long roadshow from Lanka Chowk. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is also present with him. The Congress has fielded UP party chief Ajay Rai from Varanasi.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's grand roadshow underway in Varanasi. pic.twitter.com/CqEpAHsv6o — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024

Speaking on PM Modi's roadshow in Varanasi, a local resident said, "There has never been such a great preparation. For around 4-5 km all preparations have been made. This turnout of people is historic and this can happen only when PM Modi comes."

Before he files his nomination on Tuesday, Modi will also take a dip in the Ganga, sources in the BJP told news agency PTI. The prime minister is seeking a third consecutive term from the seat that will go to polls on June 1 in the seventh and last phase of the general elections.

More than 5,000 'matrashaktis' (women) reportedly joined the roadshow. The roadshow is being held from Malviya Chauraha in Lanka to Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham. It will pass through Sant Ravidas Gate, Assi, Shivala, Sonarpura, Jangambadi, and Godaulia. Modi will be staying the night at the BLW guesthouse. He will reach the guesthouse from Vishwanath Dham and his convoy is expected to pass through Maidagin Chauraha, Kabirchaura, Lahurabir, Teliabagh Tiraha, Chowkaghat Chauraha, Lakdi Mandi, Cantt Overbridge, Lahartara Chauraha, Manduwadih Chauraha and Kakarmatta Overbridge areas.

Ahead of the yatra, BJP office bearers also said people from different communities, including Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Maheshwari, Marwari, Tamil, and Punjabi, will welcome Modi at 100 points in 11 zones during the roadshow. The prime minister is being welcomed with the blowing of conches and beats of 'dhols' and 'damrus'.

