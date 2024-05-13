scorecardresearch
NEWS

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 4 voter turnout: Over 52% voting in 10 states/UTs, West Bengal highest at 66.05%

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 4 Voting: Fourth phase of voting for the ongoing general elections is currently underway in 96 Lok Sabha constituencies. 

More than 52 per cent voting took place across nine states and one Union territory that went to polls on Monday as of 3 pm. Fourth phase of voting for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections is currently underway in 96 Lok Sabha constituencies. 

As per the Election Commission of India's Voter Turnout app, the approximate polling percentage stood at 52.60 per cent. Of this, the highest voter turnout was recorded in West Bengal at 66.05 per cent. This was followed by Madhya Pradesh (59.63 per cent), Jharkhand (56.42 per cent), Uttar Pradesh (48.41 per cent), and Bihar (34.44 per cent), respectively. 

Lok Sabha Election Phase 4 voter turnout as of 3 pm 

State/UT Voter turnout (in %)
Andhra Pradesh 55.49
Bihar 45.23
Jammu and Kashmir 29.93
Jharkhand 56.42
Madhya Pradesh 59.63
Maharashtra  42.35
Odisha 52.91
Telangana 52.34
Uttar Pradesh 48.41
West Bengal 66.05

Source: Voter Turnout app

Uttar Pradesh voter turnout

In Uttar Pradesh, the highest voter turnout was recorded in the Dhaurahra Lok Sabha constituency at 54.05 per cent. This was followed by Kheri (53.87 per cent), Sitapur (52.87 per cent), Kannauj (51.73 per cent), Farrukhabad (49.17 per cent), Baharaich (49.10 per cent), Hardoi (47.99 per cent), Misrikh (47.01 per cent), Unnao (46.56 per cent), Akbarpur (46.36 per cent), Etawah (46.19 per cent), Shahjahanpur (44.21 per cent), and Kanpur (41.44 per cent).  

Madhya Pradesh voter turnout

In the Hindi heartland, the highest voter turnout was recorded in Khargone at 63.84 per cent, followed by Dewas at 63.08 per cent. Ratlam recorded a voter turnout of 62.78 per cent, Mandsour 61.58 per cent, Ujjain 60.83 per cent, Dhar 60.18 per cent, Khandwa 59.87 per cent, and Indore 48.04 per cent. 

Maharashtra voter turnout

Nandurbar logged the highest voting percentage at 49.91 per cent as of 3 pm on Monday, followed by Jalna at 47.51 per cent. Beed recorded a voter turnout of 46.49 per cent, Aurangabad 43.76 per cent, Raver 45.26 per cent, Jalgaon 42.15 per cent, Shirdi 44.87 per cent, Ahmednagar 41.35 per cent, Maval 36.54 per cent, Pune 35.61 per cent, and Shirur 36.43 per cent. 

West Bengal voter turnout

In West Bengal, the highest voter turnout was recorded in Bolpur (69.08 per cent) and Bardhaman Purba (67.83 per cent) . Baharampur recorded a voter turnout of 65.57 per cent. Ranaghat 66.18 per cent, Krishnanagar 66.37 per cent, Burdwan-Durgapur 67.92 per cent, Birbhum 64.98 per cent and Asansol 60.26 per cent. 

Published on: May 13, 2024, 11:00 AM IST
