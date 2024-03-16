Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voting to take place in Delhi on May 25

Voting in Delhi will occur on May 25, according to the Lok Sabha election dates for 543 seats issued on Friday. The results will be released on June 4.The dates for the Lok Sabha elections, encompassing 543 seats, were revealed on Friday. According to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, the first phase will commence on April 19 followed by subsequent rounds on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and the final seventh phase on June 1.



In the previous two general elections held in 2014 and 2019, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) clinched all seven seats. However, in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the party will face a united front formed by the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Both parties had previously failed to secure any seat in Delhi in the last two elections.



While the AAP witnessed a decline in its vote share from 33.1% in 2014 to 18.1% in 2019, Congress showcased improved performance with vote share increasing from 15.2% in 2014 to 22.5% in 2019. Despite the losses, Congress secured the second position on five seats in 2019. In the latest electoral contest, AAP and Congress will jointly compete under the banner of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) grouping.



The AAP has confirmed its candidates for East Delhi, South Delhi, New Delhi, and West Delhi, while Congress, contesting from North East, Chandni Chowk and North West, is yet to announce its lineup.



The BJP will go head-to-head with AAP and Congress on four and three seats respectively. The party has nominated Harsh Malhotra, former mayor of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation for the East Delhi seat and former North MCD mayor Yogendra Chandolia for North West Delhi.



The capital city of Delhi is a lively blend of politics, commerce, and culture, with a diversity of communities forming a large vote bank including bureaucrats, public and private-sector employees, and a robust community of traders.