Lok Sabha elections: 22 leaders quit Chirag Paswan's party over allegations of tickets being sold, to support INDIA bloc

In a huge setback for the Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), 22 leaders including a former minister have left the party. The leaders, including former minister Renu Kushwaha and former MLA and national general secretary of LJP Satish Kumar, were upset with the party top leadership over the issue of ticket distribution, news agency ANI reported.

Others who tendered their resignation over this issue were state organisation secretary Ravindra Singh, Ajay Kushwaha, Sanjay Singh and State General Secretary Rajesh Dangi. This mass resignation is reportedly due to discontent regarding the distribution of tickets for the Lok Sabha elections, with allegations of tickets being exchanged for money.

Former MP Renu Kushwaha criticised the party for giving tickets to outsiders, questioning the party's respect for its loyal workers.

Questioning if party workers were merely "labour class people" for Chirag Paswan, Kushwaha said: "Ticket should be given to the party workers instead of people from outside. Tickets were given to the outsiders which means that able people are not there in your party. Are we the labour class people in your party who will work for you, make you a leader? Our devotion was questioned when an outsider was given a ticket. We are not here to serve as labourers for the party."

Former MLA Satish Kumar expressed support for the INDIA bloc following his disappointment over not receiving a ticket. "When such important elections are there in the country, the LJP supremo has given tickets to such people that the party workers are stunned. The people who used to raise slogans 'Hail Chirag Paswan', day and night and hoped for a 'new Bihar' have been betrayed, their aspirations were crushed. Now, to save the country, INDI alliance has to be supported. Now, we will support the INDI alliance," Kumar said.

Party's organisation secretary Ravindra Singh accused party leader Chirag Paswan of selling the tickets.

"Chirag Paswan has played an emotional game with the people of Bihar. When he got five seats due to our hard work, he sold all those tickets. People of Bihar will give him an answer,"

The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) is contesting five out of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar. Bihar will undergo polling in seven phases, starting April 19.