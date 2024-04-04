Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress ousts Ex-MP Sanjay Nirupam for 6 years, cites 'anti-party statements'. Details here

Former Congress MP and Mumbai president Sanjay Nirupam on Wednesday was expelled for a period of six years, citing indiscipline and anti-party statements. The former MP was expelled from the grand old party days after he questioned the Congress leadership over seat-sharing talks with INDIA bloc member Shiv Sena (UBT) for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

"Taking note of the complaints of indiscipline and anti-party statements, the Hon'ble Congress President has approved the expulsion of Shri Sanjay Nirupam from the party for six years with immediate effect," a letter by Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal read.

Not only this, the Congress also removed Sanjay Nirupam from its list of star campaigners in Maharashtra. Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole said that Nirupam's name was axed from this list because of his recent statements targeting the party.

Sanjay Nirupam breathes fire against Congress-Shiv Sena (UBT) seat-sharing talks

The former Congress MP, who represented the party both in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, hit out at Maharashtra Congress after Shiv Sena (UBT) announced its candidates for 4 out of 6 Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai, including Mumbai North-West seat.

He also said the party leadership should not allow itself to be manipulated by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena. "Accepting the Shiv Sena's decision to unilaterally field candidates in Mumbai amounted to allowing the destruction of Congress," Nirupam said.

Why was Sanjay Nirupam angry over Congress-Shiv Sena (UBT) talks?

Nirupam was eyeing to enter the electoral fray once again from the Mumbai North-West seat. His plans were thwarted when the Shiv Sena (UBT) fielded its own candidate from the seat. In the 2014 general elections, Sanjay Nirupam was defeated by BJP's Gopal Shetty in the constituency.

Sanjay Nirupam's big claim on Ashok Chavan

Not only this, Nirupam also said that BJP Rajya Sabha MP and former Congress strongman Ashok Chavan was upset with the working style of a particular leader. In February this year, Ashok Chavan left the Congress after 38 years and joined the BJP ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls.

Nirupam added that Chavan would not have left the party had the top leadership taken his grievances seriously. "He was basically very upset with the working style of a leader from Maharashtra. He had given this information to the top leadership from time to time. Had his complaints been taken seriously, this situation would not have happened," Nirupam said.

The former Congress MP also backed Ashok Chavan as a resourceful, skilled organiser and a serious leader having ground connect. He further said that Chavan's loss is a huge one and it was the party's responsibility to take care of him.

"Ashok Chavan is resourceful, a skilled organiser, has a firm grasp on the ground and is a serious leader. When Bharat Jodo Yatra was in Nanded for five days last year, the entire leadership had seen his potential firsthand. His leaving Congress is a big loss for us. No one will be able to compensate for it. The responsibility of taking care of him was ours alone," he said.

'Don't waste energy, stationery': Sanjay Nirupam attacks Congress

Previously, Nirupam said the Congress, which is already in the throes of a serious financial crunch, should not waste its energy and stationery on him.

He added the grand old party should instead focus on using its remaining energy and stationery to save the party. "It (Congress) should utilise the stationery and energy to save itself, as the party is experiencing a serious financial crisis. The time frame I had given to the party ends today. I will spell out my next course of action tomorrow," he said.