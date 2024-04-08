Lok Sabha elections: 'No benefit if you win from Wayanad,' says Prashant Kishor on Rahul Gandhi's unwillingness to contest from Amethi

Political strategist Prashant Kishor on Sunday said that there is no point if Rahul Gandhi wins from Kerala's Wayanad if you cannot secure a win in Hindi heartland states-- Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh. Kishor further said that Rahul Gandhi letting go of his family bastion Amethi will send a wrong message among the voters.

Related Articles

Rahul Gandhi moved to Wayanad after losing Amethi to Smriti Irani in the 2019 general elections. In 2024, Gandhi has already filed his nomination from the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency.

Commenting on this, Kishor told news agency PTI, "If you do not win in UP, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, there is no benefit if you win from Wayanad. Strategically, I can say that letting that space (Amethi) go will only send a wrong message." He said that the Congress cannot win India by winning Kerala alone.

He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose to contest from Varanasi along with his seat in Gujarat in 2014 because any party or any leader cannot secure victory in Lok Sabha elections till they win the Hindi heartland states or secure a significant margin there.

Uncertainty in Congress over Amethi

Kishor's comments come as the Congress party is not yet certain about its candidates from Gandhi family pocket boroughs Amethi. Days later, Robert Vadra jumped in and said in various interviews that people of Amethi want him to take charge. He further added that party workers want him to fight from Amethi if he decides to enter the electoral fray.

Vadra also lashed out at sitting MP from Amethi Smriti Irani for "ignoring the constituency and merely misusing the position to level baseless allegations" against the Gandhi family. He further claimed that people of Amethi are tired of Irani and alleged that she practices discrimination.

PK asks Rahul Gandhi to take a break

Not only this, the political strategist also urged Rahul Gandhi to step back and take a break if the grand old party does not get the desired results in the general elections 2024. While Mallikarjun Kharge is the president of Congress, Rahul Gandhi is running the show for all practical purposes, as per Kishor.

Prashant Kishor added that despite Rahul Gandhi's inability to deliver in the last 10 years, he has been unable to step aside or hand over the baton to someone else. Notably, Prashant Kishor prepared a revival plan for the Congress and was also set to join the grand old party. Things failed to materialise given the disagreements between him and the party leadership over the revival plan suggested by him.