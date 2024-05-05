Lok Sabha Elections Phase 3: Full list of constituencies going to polls on May 7

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ninety-four Lok Sabha seats across 12 states and Union territories will go to polls in the third phase on May 7. In this phase, 2 seats of Goa, 26 seats of Gujarat, 7 seats of Chhattisgarh, and 14 seats in Karnataka will be up for the contest. With this, elections in these states will be over. 14 seats of Karnataka had gone to the polls in the second phase on April 26. Voting for two Lok Sabha seats in Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu will also be held on Tuesday.

Besides these, voting will be held for 4 seats of Assam, 5 seats of Bihar, 7 seats of Chhattisgarh, 8 seats of Madhya Pradesh, 11 of Maharashtra, 10 of Uttar Pradesh, 4 of West Bengal, and 1 seat of Jammu and Kashmir.

Among the key candidates whose fates will be sealed in this phase are Amit Shah (Gandhinagar), Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Vidisha), Jyotiraditya Scindia (Guna), Pralhad Joshi (Dharwad), Basavaraj Bommai (Haveri), and Badruddin Ajmal (Dhubri).

List of constituencies going to polls in Phase 3 on May 7

Assam

Dhubri

Kokrajhar

Barpeta

Gauhati

Bihar

Jhanjharpur

Supaul

Araria

Madhepura

Khagaria

Chhattisgarh

Sarguja

Raigarh

Janjgir-Champa

Korba

Bilaspur

Durg

Raipur

Goa

North Goa

South Goa

Gujarat

Kachchh

Banaskantha

Patan

Mahesana

Sabarkantha

Gandhinagar

Ahmedabad East

Ahmedabad West

Surendranagar

Rajkot

Porbandar

Jamnagar

Junagadh

Amreli

Bhavnagar

Anand

Kheda

Panchmahal

Dahod

Vadodara

Chhota Udaipur

Bharuch

Bardoli

Surat

Navsari

Valsad

Karnataka

Chikkodi

Belgaum

Bagalkot

Bijapur

Gulbarga

Raichur

Bidar

Koppal

Bellary

Haveri

Dharwad

Uttara Kannada

Davangere

Shimoga

Madhya Pradesh

Bhind

Bhopal

Guna

Gwalior

Morena

Rajgarh

Sagar

Vidisha

Maharashtra

Baramati

Raigad

Osmanabad

Latur (SC)

Solapur (SC)

Madha

Sangli

Satara

Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg

Kolhapur

Hatkanangle

Uttar Pradesh

Sambhal

Hathras

Agra (SC)

Fatehpur Sikri

Firozabad

Mainpuri

Etah

Budaun

Aonla

Bareilly

West Bengal

Maldaha Uttar

Maldaha Dakshin

Jangipur

Murshidabad

Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu

Dadra and Nagar Haveli

Daman and Diu

Jammu and Kashmir

Anantnag-Rajouri