Lok Sabha Elections Phase 3: Full list of constituencies going to polls on May 7

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ninety-four Lok Sabha seats across 12 states and Union territories will go to polls in the third phase on May 7. In this phase, 2 seats of Goa, 26 seats of Gujarat, 7 seats of Chhattisgarh, and 14 seats in Karnataka will be up for the contest. With this, elections in these states will be over. 14 seats of Karnataka had gone to the polls in the second phase on April 26. Voting for two Lok Sabha seats in Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu will also be held on Tuesday.
Besides these, voting will be held for 4 seats of Assam, 5 seats of Bihar, 7 seats of Chhattisgarh, 8 seats of Madhya Pradesh, 11 of Maharashtra, 10 of Uttar Pradesh, 4 of West Bengal, and 1 seat of Jammu and Kashmir.
Among the key candidates whose fates will be sealed in this phase are Amit Shah (Gandhinagar), Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Vidisha), Jyotiraditya Scindia (Guna), Pralhad Joshi (Dharwad), Basavaraj Bommai (Haveri), and Badruddin Ajmal (Dhubri).
List of constituencies going to polls in Phase 3 on May 7
Assam
Dhubri
Kokrajhar
Barpeta
Gauhati
Bihar
Jhanjharpur
Supaul
Araria
Madhepura
Khagaria
Chhattisgarh
Sarguja
Raigarh
Janjgir-Champa
Korba
Bilaspur
Durg
Raipur
Goa
North Goa
South Goa
Gujarat
Kachchh
Banaskantha
Patan
Mahesana
Sabarkantha
Gandhinagar
Ahmedabad East
Ahmedabad West
Surendranagar
Rajkot
Porbandar
Jamnagar
Junagadh
Amreli
Bhavnagar
Anand
Kheda
Panchmahal
Dahod
Vadodara
Chhota Udaipur
Bharuch
Bardoli
Surat
Navsari
Valsad
Karnataka
Chikkodi
Belgaum
Bagalkot
Bijapur
Gulbarga
Raichur
Bidar
Koppal
Bellary
Haveri
Dharwad
Uttara Kannada
Davangere
Shimoga
Madhya Pradesh
Bhind
Bhopal
Guna
Gwalior
Morena
Rajgarh
Sagar
Vidisha
Maharashtra
Baramati
Raigad
Osmanabad
Latur (SC)
Solapur (SC)
Madha
Sangli
Satara
Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg
Kolhapur
Hatkanangle
Uttar Pradesh
Sambhal
Hathras
Agra (SC)
Fatehpur Sikri
Firozabad
Mainpuri
Etah
Budaun
Aonla
Bareilly
West Bengal
Maldaha Uttar
Maldaha Dakshin
Jangipur
Murshidabad
Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu
Dadra and Nagar Haveli
Daman and Diu
Jammu and Kashmir
Anantnag-Rajouri
Copyright©2025 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today