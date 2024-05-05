Lok Sabha Elections Phase 3: Full list of constituencies going to polls on May 7

scorecardresearch
Among the key candidates whose fates will be sealed in this phase are Amit Shah (Gandhinagar), Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Vidisha), Jyotiraditya Scindia (Guna), Pralhad Joshi (Dharwad), Basavaraj Bommai (Haveri), and Badruddin Ajmal (Dhubri). 

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ninety-four Lok Sabha seats across 12 states and Union territories will go to polls in the third phase on May 7. In this phase, 2 seats of Goa, 26 seats of Gujarat, 7 seats of Chhattisgarh, and 14 seats in Karnataka will be up for the contest. With this, elections in these states will be over. 14 seats of Karnataka had gone to the polls in the second phase on April 26. Voting for two Lok Sabha seats in Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu will also be held on Tuesday.

Besides these, voting will be held for 4 seats of Assam, 5 seats of Bihar, 7 seats of Chhattisgarh, 8 seats of Madhya Pradesh, 11 of Maharashtra, 10 of Uttar Pradesh, 4 of West Bengal, and 1 seat of Jammu and Kashmir. 

List of constituencies going to polls in Phase 3 on May 7

Assam 

Dhubri 
Kokrajhar 
Barpeta 
Gauhati    

Bihar 

Jhanjharpur
Supaul 
Araria 
Madhepura 
Khagaria

Chhattisgarh    

Sarguja 
Raigarh 
Janjgir-Champa 
Korba 
Bilaspur 
Durg 
Raipur

Goa

North Goa 
South Goa

Gujarat

Kachchh
Banaskantha 
Patan 
Mahesana 
Sabarkantha 
Gandhinagar 
Ahmedabad East 
Ahmedabad West 
Surendranagar
Rajkot 
Porbandar 
Jamnagar 
Junagadh 
Amreli 
Bhavnagar 
Anand 
Kheda 
Panchmahal
Dahod 
Vadodara 
Chhota Udaipur 
Bharuch 
Bardoli 
Surat 
Navsari 
Valsad

Karnataka 

Chikkodi 
Belgaum 
Bagalkot 
Bijapur 
Gulbarga 
Raichur 
Bidar 
Koppal 
Bellary 
Haveri 
Dharwad 
Uttara Kannada 
Davangere 
Shimoga

Madhya Pradesh 

Bhind
Bhopal 
Guna 
Gwalior 
Morena 
Rajgarh 
Sagar
Vidisha

Maharashtra

Baramati
Raigad 
Osmanabad 
Latur (SC) 
Solapur (SC) 
Madha 
Sangli 
Satara 
Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg 
Kolhapur
Hatkanangle

Uttar Pradesh    

Sambhal 
Hathras 
Agra (SC) 
Fatehpur Sikri 
Firozabad 
Mainpuri 
Etah 
Budaun 
Aonla 
Bareilly

West Bengal 

Maldaha Uttar 
Maldaha Dakshin 
Jangipur 
Murshidabad

Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu

Dadra and Nagar Haveli 
Daman and Diu

Jammu and Kashmir    

Anantnag-Rajouri

Published on: May 05, 2024, 4:24 PM IST
