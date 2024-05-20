Lok Sabha Elections 2024: J&K's Baramulla records 54.21% turnout, higher than Mumbai

The Baramulla parliamentary constituency in Jammu and Kashmir, one of the 49 seats voting in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 saw 54.21 per cent voter turnout till 5 pm, which is higher than Mumbai that recorded the lowest voter turnout at 48.88 per cent. This is Baramulla's highest polling percentage in almost four decades.

In Mumbai, Mumbai North West constituency registered the highest polling at 49.79 per cent, followed by Bhiwandi at 49.43 per cent, Mumbai South Central at 48.80 per cent, Mumbai North East at 48.67 per cent, Mumbai North Central at 47.46 per cent, Mumbai South at 44.63 per cent.

This is a record for the Baramulla constituency in north Kashmir for any general election so far. The highest turnout in the last thirty-five years was 61.09 percent, during the 1984 general elections.

Srinagar voted in the fourth phase on May 13, with a record 38 percent turnout, the highest since the 1996 general elections, which saw a 41 percent turnout. Anantnag-Rajouri will vote in the sixth phase on May 25.

Over 57 per cent voter turnout was recorded on Monday in 49 constituencies in six states and two Union territories in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha election amid sporadic incidents of violence in West Bengal, besides EVM glitches at some booths in the state and neighbouring Odisha.

While Maharashtra recorded the lowest voter turnout at 48.88 per cent, West Bengal recorded the highest polling percentage at 73. Among other states, Bihar recorded 52.55 cent turnout, Jammu and Kashmir 54.21 per cent, Jharkhand 63 per cent, Odisha 60.72 per cent, Uttar Pradesh 57.43 per cent and Ladakh 67.15.