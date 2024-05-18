Actors Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra urge fans to cast their votes

As several constituencies in Maharashtra go for polls in the upcoming fifth phase scheduled on May 20, several Bollywood actors have taken it to the social media platforms to encourage people to exercise their Universal Adult Franchise and vote.

Informing his followers about the voting scheduled on May 20, Khan told his followers on X that he will be voting and therefore expects everyone to come out of their house and cast their votes.

“I exercise 365 days a year no matter what, and now I’m going to exercise my right to vote on the 20th of May no matter what. So do whatever you want to do man, but go and vote and don’t trouble your Bharat Mata. Bharat Mata ki Jai (sic),” he said in his post.

I exercise 365 days a year no matter what and now I’m going to exercise my right to vote on the 20th of May no matter what. So do whatever you want to do man, but go and vote and don’t trouble your Bharat Mata .. Bharat Mata ki Jai — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 17, 2024

Salman Khan is not the first popular personality to encourage people to use their right to vote on social media. A number of Bollywood celebrities, like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar and Ranbir Kapoor, have also done so.

These celebs in a video, posted by Karan Johar on Instagram, encouraged their fans and followers to vote in the Lok Sabha elections. The video also included the hashtag, "#VoteWhereItMatters."

On his upcoming projects, Salman Khan is presently filming "Sikandar,” with AR Murugadoss as the director of the movie, scheduled for release in 2025 Eid. Rashmika Mandanna will be Khan’s co-star in the film.