Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 5: Check Voting date, seats, candidates, full schedule

The polling in Maharashtra for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections will take place on May 20, i.e. on Monday. Thirteen constituencies will be up for voting, with key candidates such as Union Minister Piyush Goyal, actor-politician Bhushan Patil, and public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam. Maharashtra has a total of 48 Lok Sabha seats, which is the second-highest number after Uttar Pradesh, which has 80 seats.

The name of the 13 constituencies which are set to go on polls include: Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Kalyan, Palghar, Bhiwandi, Thane, Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai South-Central, and Mumbai South.

In Maharashtra, out of the 48 Lok Sabha seats, Mumbai holds six, while the surrounding Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) has four. Mumbai's six seats are Mumbai North, Mumbai North East, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai South, and Mumbai South Central. The MMR includes Thane, Kalyan, Bhiwandi, and Palghar.

The elections will see two main alliances: the ruling Mahayuti, consisting of BJP, NCP (led by Ajit Pawar), and Shiv Sena (led by Eknath Shinde), and the MVA or Maha Aghadi, comprising Sena (UBT), NCP (led by Sharad Pawar), and Congress.

Key candidates to watch out for:



Mumbai North: In the fifth phase, everyone will focus on Union Minister Piyush Goyal, who is contesting for the first time from the Mumbai North constituency. He is up against actor-politician Bhushan Patil.

Mumbai North Central: Another important candidate to watch out for is public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam, known for his role in Ajmal Kasab's execution. He is contesting from the Mumbai North Central seat on the BJP's ticket. Nikam is up against Varsha Gaikwad, the president of the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee.

Mumbai South: In Mumbai South, incumbent MP Arvind Sawant of Shiv Sena (UBT), who won the last two elections against Milind Deora, is fighting against Yamini Jadhav from Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction).

Mumbai South Central: In Mumbai South Central constituency, there's a tight contest between estranged friends and Shiv Sainiks. Eknath Shinde, leading the Shiv Sena nominee and sitting MP Rahul Shewale, is up against the Shiv Sena UBT candidate and former MP Anil Desai.

Mumbai North-West: In Mumbai North-West, the Shiv Sena’s Ravindra Waikar, an MLA who recently switched sides is to Shinde camp pitted against Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Amol Kirtikar, who is the son of sitting Shiv Sena two-time MP Gajanan Kirtikar.

Mumbai North-East seat: In Mumbai North-East seat, the battle is between Sanjay Dina Patil, a former NCP MP, who is now representing Shiv Sena (UBT), and Mihir Kotecha of the BJP.

Kalyan: In Kalyan, there's an interesting battle within the Shiv Sena. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s son, Dr. Shrikant Shinde, is competing against Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Vaishali Darekar-Rane, a former Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader.

Thane: In Thane, there's a contest between Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Rajan Baburao Vichare and Shiv Sena’s Naresh Mhaske.

Bhiwandi: In Bhiwandi constituency, the main contenders are Kapil Moreshwar Patil from the BJP and Suresh Mhatre from the NCP.

Palghar: The Palghar Lok Sabha constituency is anticipated to witness a three-way competition between BJP’s Hemant Savara, Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Bharti Kamdi, and Rajesh Patil from Bahujan Vikas Aghadi.