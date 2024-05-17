Lok Sabha election 2024 Phase 5: Voting date, full list of 49 constituencies, key candidates here

Lok Sabha elections phase 5: Voting for the fifth phase of the ongoing general polls in the country is slated to take place on May 20 (Monday). In this phase, voters in 49 seats across 6 states and 2 union territories will exercise their right to franchise.

In the fifth phase to be held on May 20, polling will take place across 5 seats in Bihar, 3 seats in Jharkhand, 13 seats in Maharashtra, 5 seats in Odisha, 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 7 seats in West Bengal, 1 each in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

Related Articles

Voting will occur from 7 am till 6 pm on Monday on these seats. A total of 695 candidates from 6 states and 2 union territories are contesting in this phase.

Constituencies where voting will take place in Lok Sabha elections 2024 phase 5

S. No. State Constituencies 1. Bihar Saran, Madhubani, Sitamarhi, Muzaffarpur, Hajipur (SC) 2. Jammu & Kashmir Baramulla 3. Ladakh Ladakh 4. Maharashtra Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai South, Mumbai South-Central, Kalyan, Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Palghar, Thane, Bhiwandi 5. Odisha Bolangir, Bargarh, Sundargarh, Aska, Kandhamal 6. Uttar Pradesh Rae Bareli, Amethi, Mohanlalganj (SC), Lucknow, Jalaun, Jhansi, Hamirpur, Banda, Fatehpur, Kaushambi (SC), Barabanki (SC), Faizabad, Kaiserganj, Gonda 7. West Bengal Bangaon, Barrackpur, Howrah, Uluberia, Srerampur, Hooghly, Arambagh 8. Jharkhand Chatra, Kodarma, Hazaribagh

Constituencies to watch in Lok Sabha polls 2024 phase 5

The key constituencies to watch in this phase are Amethi, Rae Bareli, Lucknow and Kaiserganj in Uttar Pradesh; Hajipur and Saran in Bihar; Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai South, Mumbai South-Central, and Kalyan in Maharashtra.

Key candidates in Lok Sabha elections phase 5

Uttar Pradesh

Amethi: Smriti Irani (BJP) and Kishori Lal Sharma (Congress) Rae Bareli: Rahul Gandhi (Congress) Lucknow: Rajnath Singh (BJP) Kaiserganj: Karan Bhushan Singh (BJP)

Bihar

Hajipur: Chirag Paswan (Lok Janshakti Party- Ramvilas) Saran: Rohini Acharya (RJD) and Rajiv Pratap Rudy (BJP) Muzaffarpur: Raj Bhushan Choudhary (BJP)

Maharashtra

Mumbai North: Piyush Goyal (BJP) Mumbai North-West: Ravindra Dattaram Waikar (Shiv Sena) Mumbai South: Arvind Sawant Mumbai North-Central: Ujjwal Nikam (BJP) and Varsha Gaikwad (Congress) Kalyan: Dr Shrikant Shinde (Shiv Sena)

Jammu and Kashmir

Baramulla: Omar Abdullah (JK National Conference)

Jharkhand

Chatra: Krishna Nand Tripathi (Congress)