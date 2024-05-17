Lok Sabha election 2024 Phase 5: Voting date, full list of 49 constituencies, key candidates here

Lok Sabha elections phase 5: Voting for the fifth phase of the ongoing general polls in the country is slated to take place on May 20 (Monday). In this phase, voters in 49 seats across 6 states and 2 union territories will exercise their right to franchise.
In the fifth phase to be held on May 20, polling will take place across 5 seats in Bihar, 3 seats in Jharkhand, 13 seats in Maharashtra, 5 seats in Odisha, 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 7 seats in West Bengal, 1 each in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.
Voting will occur from 7 am till 6 pm on Monday on these seats. A total of 695 candidates from 6 states and 2 union territories are contesting in this phase.
Constituencies where voting will take place in Lok Sabha elections 2024 phase 5
|S. No.
|State
|Constituencies
|1.
|Bihar
|Saran, Madhubani, Sitamarhi, Muzaffarpur, Hajipur (SC)
|2.
|Jammu & Kashmir
|Baramulla
|3.
|Ladakh
|Ladakh
|4.
|Maharashtra
|Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai South, Mumbai South-Central, Kalyan, Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Palghar, Thane, Bhiwandi
|5.
|Odisha
|Bolangir, Bargarh, Sundargarh, Aska, Kandhamal
|6.
|Uttar Pradesh
|Rae Bareli, Amethi, Mohanlalganj (SC), Lucknow, Jalaun, Jhansi, Hamirpur, Banda, Fatehpur, Kaushambi (SC), Barabanki (SC), Faizabad, Kaiserganj, Gonda
|7.
|West Bengal
|Bangaon, Barrackpur, Howrah, Uluberia, Srerampur, Hooghly, Arambagh
|8.
|Jharkhand
|Chatra, Kodarma, Hazaribagh
Constituencies to watch in Lok Sabha polls 2024 phase 5
The key constituencies to watch in this phase are Amethi, Rae Bareli, Lucknow and Kaiserganj in Uttar Pradesh; Hajipur and Saran in Bihar; Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai South, Mumbai South-Central, and Kalyan in Maharashtra.
Key candidates in Lok Sabha elections phase 5
Uttar Pradesh
Bihar
Maharashtra
Jammu and Kashmir
Baramulla: Omar Abdullah (JK National Conference)
Jharkhand
Chatra: Krishna Nand Tripathi (Congress)
